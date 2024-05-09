IN PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa show off creative talent during 'fun' offseason classes

Trevor Lawrence has found a new way to unwind during the offseason. As offseason camp continues to loom, the Jacksonville Jaguars' starting quarterback attended pottery classes with his wife Marissa, who shared some images of the endeavor on her Instagram Stories:

"Headed for something fun"

Marissa Lawrence shares images of herself before and during pottery class

The classes took place in a spacious room with much clay to work on, and judging by the shots below, Lawrence was clearly enjoying himself as he received hands-on instruction on the craft:

Some shots of the work inside Trevor Lawrence's pottery class

What are Trevor Lawrence's hobbies?

Everyone knows what Trevor Lawrence does on the field: a consummate professional NFL quarterback who wants nothing more than to win, whether it be a game or the Super Bowl. But what does he do when he is not throwing the ball or rushing with it?

Pottery is a relatively new thing he has picked up, so what about the ones he already has? In an interview with Alex Day (best known as OvertimeDay) on Super Bowl LVIII weekend, he described his hobbies.

Gaming was surprisingly not one of these:

"I enjoy a bunch of my buddies, watch all the streamers and stuff. Those guys are streaming eight hours a day. I don't really have (time)."

But like most of his peers, like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, he enjoys golf:

"I'm okay, not great. (My handicap is) twelve and a half, thirteen. I was, like, 21 last offseason; so in a year plus, I've gotted it down to seven, eight. Worst part is I don't hit it super far, like everyone thinks I will, and then I will hit my drive llike 250, 240."

Later on during the 2022 season, wherein he gave the Jaguars their first division title since the Sacksonville days, Lawrence expounded on his love for table tennis:

"Got in the locker room now. We're always playing, me and (backup quarterback) CJ (Beathard). CJ's the best in the locker room, but we're a duo. We play almost every day after practice and it's a lot of fun."

The one-time Pro Bowler is coming off receiving his fifth-year option, but competition may come in the form of fellow 2021 Draft alum (and Jacksonville native) Mac Jones, who has arrived via traded from the New England Patriots.

