IN PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence, wife Melissa stun in chic outfits at friend's lavish wedding festivities

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa are using the offseason to spend some much-needed time relaxing and having fun. This time, they got together with teammate Christian Kirk and his partner as they went to Scottsdale, Arizona to celebrate their journey in love.

Trevor Lawrence wore an olive suit with a brown belt paired with a white t-shirt. Melissa wore a chic black patterned dress. She posted some of the snaps on Instagram.

Melissa and Trevor Lawrence enjoy offseason before a tough return to action

Melissa and Trevor Lawrence have spent the offseason spending time with friends and enjoying themselves because they know the grind of the NFL season will be back soon. And it is unlikely to be easy for Trevor Lawrence.

The AFC South was supposed to be dominated by the Jacksonville Jaguars for years to come after they drafted their franchise quarterback. After a season wasted by Urban Meyer's ineptitude as head coach, they made the playoffs in his second season. The Jaguars even won a game and lost to the eventual champions, Kansas City Chiefs.

But instead of progressing last year, they missed out on the postseason completely. But it was not just that. The Indianapolis Colts did well enough to compete until the last day despite an injury to starting quarterback, Anthony Richardson. The story of the season, however, was the emergence of C.J. Stroud as an elite NFL passer in his rookie season.

The Texans have improved further this year and added Stefon Diggs on offense and Danielle Hunter on defense. The Colts will see their starting quarterback return. The Titans have improved with the addition of the likes of L'Jarius Sneed on defense and Calvin Ridley on offense. The latter player has come from the Jaguars.

Suddenly, one could say that Jacksonville might conceivably be the weakest team in the division. This is not how things were supposed to be for Trevor Lawrence, the man for whom they were encouraged to tank.

The pressure will be on the quarterback as he tries to reach the playoffs again. He is now the senior-most starter in that division and it will be contingent on him to put the team on his back and lead them to glory.

That is an immense responsibility. One cannot begrudge him for spending time with his wife Marissa in the offseason before the grind begins again. This might be the toughest challenge he has faced in his young career.