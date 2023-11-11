IN PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence wishes wife Marissa ‘Happy Birthday’ in adorable manner

Trevor Lawrence's life is looking up and he took the time to wish and thank Marissa, his wife, for her support on her birthday. He tagged his wife on Instagram and wrote,

"Happy birthday to this beauty! Can’t imagine my life without you. The more I know you, the more I love you! You’re a gem. Thanks for all you do for myself and everyone in our life - you’re incredible. I love ya"

He posted photos of them at different locations, including in London in front of the Buckingham Palace where they played games. There were photos of the couple during games as well as photo of just Marissa on her birthday. You can see the full collection below.

Marissa instrumental in Trevor Lawrence's life as his luck picks up

Marissa has been the one constant in Trevor Lawrence's life during and before his NFL career. The first overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft did not have the smoothest start to life in the league. Touted as the most NFL-ready prospect, he struggled in hsi first year with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Much of that can be put down to the calamitous reign of Urban Meyer as the head coach there, but at the time there were doubts whether he will leave up to his initial promise. His fortunes have changed since Doug Pederson was appointed as the head coach in Jacksonville.

They made the playoffs last year and Trevor Lawrence won his first postseason game in a masterful performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was also a peek into his mental strength. After throwing multiple first half interceptions, he led them back from the brink of exit by overturning a 27-0 deficit. It was a histoic comeback.

He has continued that form this season as well. The Jaguars are 6-2 and the first seed in the AFC South. They could well become the joint first overall seed if they win this week and get to 7-2, given the Kansas City Chiefs take their bye now and the Baltimore Ravens have a tough assignment against the resurgent Cincinnati Bengals. That is an astonishing turnaround for a team that had the first pick in both 2021 and 2022.

Trevor Lawrence has been an integral part of this success, accumulating over 1,900 hards, 9 touchdowns and just four interceptions for a passer rating of 93.6 for the season so far. And based on his loving words for his wife on her birthday, Marissa has been an integral part of his strength too.