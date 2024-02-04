Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his wife Keeta enjoyed some downtime during the Pro Bowl weekend. Keeta Hill posted photos of the couple spending the day at Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

She shared photos on her Instagram story of Animal Kingdom's iconic safari ride and up-close encounters with elephants and giraffes.

Tyreek Hill and his wife enjoying some time at Animal Kingdom. (IG:keeta_vaccaro)

The highlight of the safari ride was when Tyreek Hill saw the cheetahs. He can be heard in the video yelling in excitement for the animal, which also happens to be his nickname. Keeta then tells him to keep his excitement contained as he was pretty loud.

Tyreek Hill and his wife Keeta found some cheetahs on the safari ride at Animal Kingdom. (IG:keeta_vaccaro)

The couple also experienced one of Animal Kingdom's most popular rides, Expedition Everest. The roller coaster depicts Mount Everest, and riders encounter the renowned Yeti along the journey. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver wasn't necessarily impressed with the roller coaster as he could be heard saying that it wasn't scary at all.

The weekend fun in Orlando, Florida continues on Sunday with the conclusion of the NFL's Pro Bowl Games with a flag football game.

How many Pro Bowl appearances has Tyreek Hill made?

Tyreek Hill is 29 years old and has played in the league since 2016 when he was drafted in the fifth round by the Kansas City Chiefs. He went on to win a Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs in February 2020 and was then traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

Since joining the Miami Dolphins, Hill continued to dominate and led the league in receiving yards (1,799) and tied for most touchdowns (13) in 2023. He will make his eighth appearance in the Pro Bowl on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier this weekend, he gave fans an up-close view of what it's like to be an NFL player at the Pro Bowl. He wore a GoPro during Pro Bowl practice and showed fans what it's like on the field at Camping World Stadium.

Expand Tweet

Hill, who is playing on Peyton Manning's team for the Pro Bowl Games, ran routes and caught passes from Dolphins quarterback and teammate, Tua Tagovailoa. While there was a lot of practicing going on, there was also a lot of fun among the players who were enjoying their time in sunny Florida.