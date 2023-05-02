IN PHOTOS: Will Levis and girlfriend Gia Duddy throw draft celebration party as Kentucky QB goes #33 to Titans

Will Levis is finally in the NFL, and he had a huge celebration after accomplishing that. In the recently concluded 2023 Draft, Levis was selected 33rd overall by the Tennessee Titans. Draft analysts had had him going in the top ten or even top five, but he surprisingly slid all the way to the second round.

However, what matters for the former Kentucky Wildcat is that he got to be chosen at all, and he threw a big party to commemorate it. Among the attendants was his girlfriend Gia Duddy, who wore a Titans sweatshirt.

Levis appeared to be enjoying himself as well, proudly showing off a Titans flag and eating a football-themed cake:

Will Levis with his girlfriend Gia Duddy (Image courtesy of Instagram/giaduddy)

Will Levis proudly showing his future home(Image courtesy of Instagram/giaduddy)

Will Levis eating and drinking happily during his party(Image courtesy of Instagram/giaduddy)

Who is Will Levis' girlfriend Gia Duddy?

Born on Aug. 22, 1999 in Wyossiming, Pennsylvania, Gia Duddy is pursuing a degree in behavioral health at Penn State and intends to enter nursing school afterwards.

She has also been a host of Visitour, a college media platform, among other responsibilities. Her social media clout stands at over half a million followers across Instagram and TikTok.

Duddy and Levis first met in 2019, when he was a redshirt freshman at Penn State. They started dating in Jan. 2021, just before he moved to Kentucky. Despite the distance, their relationship has been going well for over two years.

Why was Will Levis not drafted in first round of 2023 NFL Draft?

Speculation has been rife about why Levis did not come off the board until Round 2. He had been projected to come off the board as high as second overall, but his name was only called on Friday.

According to reports, a toe injury had caused teams to sour on Levis, with one calling it "problematic". However, he dismissed the rumors in an interview with Kentucky reporter Tres Terrell:

Tres Terrell @TerrellTres The rumors about Will Levis’ toe injury making him fall in the draft simply are not true.



He says he’s been 100% since “late January early February.” The rumors about Will Levis’ toe injury making him fall in the draft simply are not true. He says he’s been 100% since “late January early February.” https://t.co/zyzGc3PnER

However, Levis was in fact still going to be a first-round pick at some point on Thursday.

Speaking to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said that he would have chosen Levis had someone traded up for their intended target, Anthony Richardson:

Zak Keefer @zkeefer If Anthony Richardson was off the board at 4, Jim Irsay says, the Colts would've gone with Kentucky QB Will Levis (or trade down). If Anthony Richardson was off the board at 4, Jim Irsay says, the Colts would've gone with Kentucky QB Will Levis (or trade down).

Eventually, the Houston Texans traded up for linebacker Will Anderson Jr. after drafting CJ Stroud. That left the Colts free to draft Richardson, and Levis would wait 29 more spots before being called.

However, with the Titans, he will have the opportunity to develop under veteran Ryan Tannehill before he takes over as their new leader.

