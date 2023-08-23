IN PHOTOS: Woody Johnson cops 80 carat emerald and diamond-studded chain ahead of Jets 2023 season

Woody Johnson decided the right way to ingratiate himself with his Jets player was a chain. The New York Jets onwer turned up at the facility and revealed he had got a custom emerald and diamond-studded chain for himself.

The piece is made of 80 carats of emerald and round cut diamonds as per TMZ. The front side of the pendant said,

"Woody and the Jets"

The reverse side was embossed with the logo of the creator, AL Jeweler, and read,

"THINK BIG! August '23"

Woody Johnson's chain revealed on 2023 Hard Knocks Episode 3

The chain was featured on Hard Knocks Episode 3 for the 2023 season which covers his team. He came up to session where the players were all in one room and took off his jacket for the big reveal. There was a gasp that went around the room followed by cheering.

The owner said that he got the idea from the team, telling the players,

"I got the inspiration from you."

Among his players, Sauce Gardner and Mecole Hardman have gone and made similar custom pendants from the same jeweler. The cornerback also got one made for Aaron Rodgers with the quarterback's number '8' featuring on his piece.

Who is Al The Jeweler?

All of these creations come courtesy of Al the Jeweler of Labelle Jewelry in Totowa, New Jersey. He has worked with the Jets players mentioned before, but he is the go-to guy for other players in the league as well. He has also designed for Stefon Diggs and Jarvis Landry, to name two other superstars.

What is Woody Johnson's net worth?

Woody Johnson might have splurged on this chain but, whatever the price, it is expected to be loose change for someone like him. His current net worth is around $6.41 billion according to Bloomberg. His net worth comes from his ownership of the Jets and also because he is an heir to Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical empire.

Besides his business and sports ventures, he was the ambassador to the UK from 2017 to 2021 during the US presidency of Donald Trump. Hence, he might not have had any problem procuring this chain from Al the Jeweler.

However, it is the thought that matters. While the maker might have been well versed with players coming in for his products and services, he admitted to TMZ that this was the first time an NFL owner had asked this request. Woody Johnson has gone the extra mile to make himself seem part of the Jets team and not just the franchise.

