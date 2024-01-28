IN PHOTOS: Zach Wilson and girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno enjoy quality time vacationing in Bora Bora islands

Zach Wilson's time with the New York Jets is coming to an end, but he's enjoying the last few days as well as he can.

It's no secret that the 2021 second overall pick is expected to be traded in the offseason amidst his poor performances. The first warning signs had come when general manager Joe Douglas traded for Aaron Rodgers, who tore his Achilles in his fourth snap with the team.

As a result, Wilson was forced back onto the field, but he continued to struggle, eventually missing the last few games with a concussion. Since then, he has been recuperating.

On Saturday, he returned to the public eye through his girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno, who shared inages of the two vacationing in Bora Bora:

SNY freelancer argues both sides of the "Jets should keep/ditch Zach Wilson" debate

Ditching Zach Wilson has its advantages and disadvantages for the New York Jets.

On one hand, the franchise rids itself of a perennial underachiever who has been unable to fulfill the potential that his high drafting position initially brought. On the other, they will also lose some semblance of roster stability and continuity, especially at the quarterback position.

On Saturday, a freelance writer for Sportsnet New York, Bent, delved into both sides of this argument. He/she/they said about keeping the young quarterback:

"It's fair to note that Wilson had a few games, notably against the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, where he looked as good as he ever has. If they cut ties with him now, could they be giving up on a player who could potentially play like this more often with a better supporting cast?"

However, even if his poor performance can be excused due to the weakness of his receivers and protection, Bent argued that Zach Wilson also had to be more aware of whatever pass rush was being thrown at him.

There's also the issue of money, If the Jets release Wilson, they will still be obligated to pay him, but that could save them dollars which could be used to sign a veteran backup for Aaron Rodgers for a short duration and low amount.