IN PHOTOS: Zach Wilson's girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno captures exotic Bahamas getaway

Before the season officially kicks off, Zach Wilson from the New York Jets and his girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno took some time away to visit the Bahamas and relax their minds in a beautiful place.

With the pressure on Wilson's shoulders way easier this year after the franchise acquired Aaron Rodgers in a trade, there's going to be a lot of time for him to sit back and learn from one of the greatest in the game. Obviously, the physical toll won't be as hard - and this could ultimately help the relationship.

The Jets' former second-overall pick started his relationship with Dellanno recently. He had a long-term relationship with Abbey Gile until the middle of last year, but the couple broke up with some strange accusations coming from her.

Dellanno shared plenty of happy pictures of the trip, which seemed to include her boyfriend alongside some of her friends and family, in a gorgeous place to relax until the training camp kicks off and there's no getaway for the quarterback:

Zach Wilson contract: How much will QB earn in 2023?

In his third year in the NFL, Zach Wilson is set to count $9.58 million against the salary cap. He has a fully guaranteed salary of $3.85 million in 2023 and $5.43 million in 2024.

The salary cap hit number for Wilson is bigger than his fully guaranteed base salary because he has already received his signing bonus. The cap hit for the $22,92 million signing bonus is prorated through every year of the deal.

Why would it make sense?

A new team for the young quarterback would be the best scenario for both sides. For New York, they would move on from what was a catastrophic mistake and not let any distractions take away from the fact that they should be a strong team this year, with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.

For the quarterback, this would allow him to get a fresh start somewhere else and perhaps learn from other coaches and quarterbacks how to correct some of his biggest flaws.

If he wants to continue his NFL career and have any chance of success, he must move on. And so does the franchise.

