IN PHOTOS: Zach Wilson’s girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno drops Bahamas pictures during vacay with Jets QB

Since the addition of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, Zach Wilson has had plenty of time to spend with his girlfriend.

Wilson and his girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno, are currently enjoying a vacation in the Bahamas before the start of the training camp.

Dellanno uploaded a series of racy pictures to her Instagram account. The most show-stopping picture out of them all was her modelling a seashell bathing suit. She also wore Wilson's No. 2 as a diamond pendant on a necklace.

The couple stood outside what looked like a luxurious resort. In one of the pictures, Nicolette hugged her boyfriend in a sweet embrace while she carried a pink Louis Vuitton purse.

Wilson and Dellanno were not alone on the vacation, as they were accompanied by family members and friends.

Prior to his current relationship, Wilson was in a long-term relationship with Abbey Gile. In July 2022, Gile made headlines when she accused the 23-year-old quarterback of having a sexual encounter with a friend of his mother's.

Now that Zach Wilson has become the backup, he won't have to worry about the physical toll of playing in the regular game, allowing him to fully enjoy his time with his girlfriend.

Zach Wilson expected to become the primary backup of the New York Jets

The former BYU QB was benched last year by head coach Robert Saleh to start Mike White. Then the team publicly pursued the former Green Bay Packers QB, Aaron Rodgers. Even though he lost the opportunity to star for New York, the team will still rely on him to play an important role as Rodgers' backup.

The team recently signed Tim Boyle, one of Rodgers' close friends, in order to compete with Wilson for the backup spot. Wilson is favored by many to win the job.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic was of the opinion that Boyle was added to the team so that he could play as their third-string quarterback. He wrote:

"He’s a third-string NFL quarterback, which is what he’ll be for the Jets."

Although there may be competition between both QBs, the New York Jets are clearly preferring Zach Wilson over Boyle, who is on the team to serve as a veteran.

