In Pics: Broncos' Courtland Sutton and wife Brea enjoy night out at Colorado Avalanche game

Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos postseason run was cut short after a loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. The Broncos wide receiver is now spending his offseason relaxing and on Friday night went on a date night with his wife, Brea.

Brea Sutton shared photos of their night out at the Colorado Avalanche game. She shared a photo of their seats which were right near the glass and right in the middle of all the action on the ice. There was another photo of the couple's beverages that they enjoyed during the game as well as a glimpse of Brea Sutton's custom Avalanche sweater.

Sutton's wife Brea shared photos from the Colorado Avalanche game. (Photos from Brea Sutton's Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brea Sutton then shared a selfie of her and Courtland Sutton at their seats at Ball Arena watching as the Avalanche defeated the Blues 5-0.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

A selfie of Sutton and his wife Brea. (Photo from Brea Sutton's Instagram)

The Colorado Avalanche also celebrated Sutton's attendance at the game and shared photos on their official Instagram page.

"Courtland Sutton is in the house!!"-the Avalanche wrote on Instagram

Sutton threw footballs into the crowd for fans at the Colorado Avalanche game.

Courtland Sutton's wife Brea shared snaps of season finale at Mile High Stadium

In the second season under head coach Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos rebounded from a disappointing 2023 season. Drafting quarterback Bo Nix revitalized the offense and led to the Broncos securing a Wild Card spot.

In honor of the Denver Broncos' final home game of the season at Mile High Stadium, Courtland Sutton's wife celebrated the last home game. In a carousel of photos on Instagram, Brea Sutton shared snaps of herself on the field after the win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"& that’s a wrap at Mile High."-Brea Sutton wrote on Instagram

Brea Sutton shared photos of herself wearing a custom fur jacket with Sutton's #14 jersey number. She paired the look with black pants and high black boots for a warm, yet classic look to cheer on the wide receiver in the final regular season game of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.