In Pics: Broncos TE Evan Engram and his wife Emily join friend's wedding festivities at St. Simons Island

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram is enjoying his offseason break with his wife, model Emily Engram, at St. Simons Island, Georgia. Emily shared some snaps from their trip to Simons Island on her Instagram story on Sunday as the couple attended a friend’s wedding festivities.

She wrote,

“Wedding weekend!!! @rachelfastow”

Denver Broncos TE Evan Engram and his model wife Emily Engram at a wedding in St. Simons Island (via @nicaro/IG)

Emily shared several photos from the wedding where she wore a one-piece dress in white and carried a Prada Galleria Saffiano leather mini bag in white worth $4,830 per Farfetch.com. Meanwhile, Evan Engram turned in a casual gray shirt and paired it with black jeans.

However, the two changed their outfits for the wedding day. Evan wore a maroon-colored three-piece suit with a white t-shirt. Meanwhile, Emily wore a lime-colored one-piece dress with a deep-neck cut in front.

The couple was attending the wedding of Emily’s friend, Rachel Fastow, who got married to her boyfriend, Justin Haney. Emily and Evan Engram danced with other guests as the group celebrated the wedding of the Haneys till night.

Evan Engram's wife Emily recalls husband's confession of feelings

Emily and Evan Engram met at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2019 by chance when Emily was on an all-girls night out. They got closer when Evan was playing for the NY Giants and Emily had moved to New York to build her modeling career.

Their romance began on a comic note when Emily brought along a friend to set up a double date for Evan Engram while she acted as a wingwoman. However, things changed when Evan confessed his feelings for Emily.

"When he confessed his feelings that he had for years, it was as if the sky parted for me and a beam of light shined on him. I realized he was the one this whole time,” Emily Engram shared, per Vogue.

The Engram couple got married last year in June at Oheka Castle, where Emily wore a custom Enaura gown designed for the ceremony, while Evan wore an Arminius, inspired by James Bond.

