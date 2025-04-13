In Pics: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt vibes to Benson Boone's performance at Coachella 2025

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt’s daughter, Gracie Hunt, shared a glimpse of her appearance at Coachella 2025, posting photos on Instagram while attending Benson Boone’s performance. She enjoyed the Saturday night set, capturing Boone’s performance from multiple angles, including his piano solo and a large on-screen display.

"Dancing in the desert,” Gracie captioned.

Hunt wore a $195 ivory camisole top and a $250 Diesel drawcord-waist skirt. She completed the look with off-white suede Chandler Western Boots by Ariat, listed between $169.95 and $179.95, and a beige wristlet. Layered gold and silver jewelry added to her festival-ready styling.

The former Miss Kansas USA maintained a balance of NFL representation and Coachella’s relaxed atmosphere. With temperatures in the 90s, she and her friends dressed lightly for the desert heat. Boone’s set was among the highlights of the day, and Hunt’s post included standard Coachella visuals like the Ferris wheel and desert sky.

Hunt’s presence at Coachella reflects her growing involvement in events that bridge sports, music and fashion. As the first weekend of the festival wraps up, she is one of the recognizable NFL-related names at the event.

Gracie Hunt hits Coachella amid breakup buzz and mystery man tease

On Friday, Gracie Hunt posted a video to Instagram documenting her trip to Coachella, which runs from Friday to Sunday and April 18-20. It featured clips of the Chiefs heiress traveling on a plane and walking past festival welcome signs. She wore an all-black outfit with white sneakers and styled her hair in a bun.

“Coming for you Coachella! ✈️🧳🎫🌴,” Hunt captioned.

She also included a text overlay in one of the videos.

“I look like I’m ready to run The Amazing Race,” Hunt wrote.

Her appearance at the festival comes shortly after her public breakup with former East Carolina quarterback Cody Keith. The two were first linked in 2024 but have since unfollowed each other on social media.

Last weekend, Hunt reportedly shared a selfie with a mystery man at Arrowhead Stadium, sparking speculation about a potential new relationship, although no confirmation has been provided.

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

