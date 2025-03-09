In Pics: Chiefs LB Leo Chenal and wife Randi prepare to welcome second baby

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal and his wife Randi shared exciting news this weekend. The couple announced that they are expecting their second child in June.

In a joint post on Instagram, Leo and Randi Chenal shared photos of the pregnancy announcement. The couple, with daughter Everly, posed for snaps while holding a roll of sonogram images.

"Everly’s gonna be a big sister! June 2025 💗,"-Randi captioned.

The Chenal family went for a casual look for their maternity photoshoot as the pictures appear to have been taken at home.

Leo Chenal and his family shared their big news (image credit: instagram/randi.chenal)

Everly was also part of the carousel of pictures, looking excited as she held the sonogram photos.

The Chenal's also shared photos of their daughter Everly (image credit: instagram/randi.chenal)

Leo and Randi welcomed Everly in April 2023, just a few months after celebrating his first Super Bowl win with the Chiefs.

Chiefs LB Leo Chenal celebrated AFC title win with wife and daughter

Leo Chenal was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. Chenal took home Super Bowl rings in his first two seasons in the league.

Chenal and Kansas City made their third straight appearance in the big game last season. Although the outcome wasn't what the Chiefs wanted, the linebacker and his family celebrated their third consecutive AFC title win after defeating the Buffalo Bills.

Chenal shared a carousel of photos on Instagram alongside his wife Randi and their daughter Everly. They were joined by other family members, who all wore Kansas City Chiefs gear and Chenal's No. 54 jersey.

"Gotta love it. Thank you Chiefs Kingdom!!!" Leo captioned on Jan. 28.

Chenal played in all 17 games in 2024, starting eight. He had 19 tackles, 16 assisted tackles and one sack. Chenal has played in every regular season game in his first three seasons with Kansas City. He is set to play in the final year of his four-year rookie contract, worth $5,044,908 million next season.

