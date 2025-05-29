In Pics: Chiefs' Xavier Worthy pulls up in $127,405 Cadillac rocking massive diamond chain

Xavier Worthy is having a good time this offseason while away from the field. The Chiefs' wide receiver was spotted in a stylish outfit this week.

The Genuine Club shared a few pictures of the NFL WR on its Instagram account on Tuesday. Xavier Worthy was seen coming out of his Cadillac, which is worth around $127,405 (via the Cadillac official website).

He donned black shorts with white dots, a white T-shirt, and a checkered black and white shirt.

Worthy completed his look wearing stylish black shoes and a heavy diamond chain. He even wore a stylish watch, bracelets, rings and goggles.

He had an incredible time with the Kansas City Chiefs in his rookie season. He was the team’s first-round 28th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. After concluding the regular season with an overall score of 15-2, the Chiefs secured their spot in the postseason playoffs. They even made it to the Super Bowl Championship but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Xavier Worthy stuns in red and white outfit over the weekend

Last weekend, Xavier Worthy shared pictures of his fun-filled outing in Houston, Texas, on his Instagram account. He posted the pictures with a dolphin emoji.

Xavier Worthy caught people’s attention in his stylish outfit. He donned red pants with "Out the Way Studio" printed on them in white. He paired the pants with a white vest and his signature massive diamond chain. He also wore rings, bracelets and goggles.

Earlier on April 25, Worthy had posted a few pictures of his practice session. He shared a few pictures of himself on the field, providing a rare glimpse of his intense practice session. He was seen practicing catching and also shared a blurred picture of himself running.

Last season in the NFL, Worthy recorded 638 receiving yards and 104 rushing yards. He also recorded two touchdowns and 8 receptions for 157 yards in the Super Bowl Championship game against the Eagles. Unfortunately, his team lost the title game. The Chiefs are scheduled to kick off the 2025 season with a game against Los Angeles on September 6.

