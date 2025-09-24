IN PICS: Detroit RB Jahmyr Gibbs' GF, Nicole, serves style goals in chic Lions merch sweatshirt & mini skirt

Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, shared a glimpse of her stylish look for game day. The Detroit Lions running back is playing his third NFL season this year, and his girlfriend is excited to cheer for him.On Tuesday, Nicole dropped a few pictures of her outfit in a post on Instagram. She wore the Lions’ blue color and cheered for the team as she wrote:&quot;Suited up for the season with @neweracap #neweraambassador&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnderson wore a glamorous light blue hoodie with the Detroit Lions logo on the front. She paired it with a blue cap and a cream mini skirt.The couple made the most of the offseason, vacationing in Tuscaloosa. She shared a glimpse of their outing in an Instagram post on July 5, with a caption:&quot;Same time next year&quot;Nicole Anderson/@nicoleemadisynNicole Anderson posed alongside Jahmyr Gibbs in a pink and white polka dot bikini in the first slide of the post. The NFL star wore a white vest, blue pants and a white cap for the outing. She shared several pictures with friends and also her beau.Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, gives fans a peek into her stylish L.A. outingIn an Instagram post shared last week, Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, shared glamorous pictures from her outing in Los Angeles, California. She shared black-and-white snaps with a two-word caption that said:&quot;On film&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Jahmyr Gibbs and Co. had a fantastic start to their new season. The Lions lost the season opener against the Green Bay Packers, 27-13, but bounced back in Week 2.Against the Chicago Bears, Gibbs had a notable performance, recording 94 rushing yards in a 52-21 win. The Lions continued their dominance in Week 3, beating he Baltimore Ravens 38-30. They next play the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.Gibbs has recorded 180 rushing yards in three games this season. Last season, he recorded a career-best 1,412 rushing yards. The Lions made the playoffs but lost to the Washington Commanders and couldn't make the Super Bowl.