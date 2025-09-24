  • home icon
  IN PICS: Detroit RB Jahmyr Gibbs' GF, Nicole, serves style goals in chic Lions merch sweatshirt & mini skirt

IN PICS: Detroit RB Jahmyr Gibbs' GF, Nicole, serves style goals in chic Lions merch sweatshirt & mini skirt

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 24, 2025 03:48 GMT
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs' GF Nicole Anderson (Image Source: Instagram/@nicoleemadisyn)

Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, shared a glimpse of her stylish look for game day. The Detroit Lions running back is playing his third NFL season this year, and his girlfriend is excited to cheer for him.

On Tuesday, Nicole dropped a few pictures of her outfit in a post on Instagram. She wore the Lions’ blue color and cheered for the team as she wrote:

"Suited up for the season with @neweracap #neweraambassador"
Anderson wore a glamorous light blue hoodie with the Detroit Lions logo on the front. She paired it with a blue cap and a cream mini skirt.

The couple made the most of the offseason, vacationing in Tuscaloosa. She shared a glimpse of their outing in an Instagram post on July 5, with a caption:

"Same time next year"
Nicole Anderson/@nicoleemadisyn
Nicole Anderson/@nicoleemadisyn

Nicole Anderson posed alongside Jahmyr Gibbs in a pink and white polka dot bikini in the first slide of the post. The NFL star wore a white vest, blue pants and a white cap for the outing. She shared several pictures with friends and also her beau.

Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, gives fans a peek into her stylish L.A. outing

In an Instagram post shared last week, Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, shared glamorous pictures from her outing in Los Angeles, California. She shared black-and-white snaps with a two-word caption that said:

"On film"
Meanwhile, Jahmyr Gibbs and Co. had a fantastic start to their new season. The Lions lost the season opener against the Green Bay Packers, 27-13, but bounced back in Week 2.

Against the Chicago Bears, Gibbs had a notable performance, recording 94 rushing yards in a 52-21 win. The Lions continued their dominance in Week 3, beating he Baltimore Ravens 38-30. They next play the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

Gibbs has recorded 180 rushing yards in three games this season. Last season, he recorded a career-best 1,412 rushing yards. The Lions made the playoffs but lost to the Washington Commanders and couldn't make the Super Bowl.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Bhargav
