In Pics: Drake Maye's fiancée Ann Hudson drops 3-word message enjoying spring break outing in Jamaica

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye’s fiancée, Ann Michael Hudson, posted a few pictures from her recent getaway vacation in Jamaica on Sunday on Instagram.

“Spring break mon,” she posted.

As per her pictures, she enjoyed her time at the Montego Bay beach, a popular vacation spot for tourists. Some of her other pictures revealed that she enjoyed a Catamaran cruise in Jamaica. The group stayed at a nearby luxury resort to enjoy their time together.

In one picture, she posed in a blue-color one-piece swimsuit along with her friends in front of the Montego Bay beach. In another photo, she posed with her friend, Emma Thomas, while wearing a black-color one-piece swimsuit and a cap with "AMH" (Ann Michael Hudson) written on it.

The couple also celebrated their ninth anniversary together in October, and Hudson shared the moment on social media. She posted a few pictures with Maye and captioned:

“9 years with you and it keeps getting better everyday❤️ I couldn’t imagine my life with out you as my best friend. I love you more than you know!”

Hudson, 21, is a student at UNC’s business school pursuing her graduation in entrepreneurship and conflict management.

They started dating in middle school.

Ann Michael Hudson was accompanied by many of her friends from her college and hometown on her all-girls trip. She posed alongside many of her friends while smiling.

Hudson, who usually goes on trips with her close friends, also dropped a February photo dump on her IG earlier this month. Meanwhile, her January photo dump included similar pictures with friends and a special picture with her beau, Drake Maye.

Drake Maye proposes to long-time girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson

In an Instagram post on Jan. 31, Ann Michael Hudson wrote:

“I’d say 2025 is starting off strong🥂🥹🤍”

One of the pictures included an emotional moment for her as Drake Maye got on one knee on a beach to propose to his long-time girlfriend, Ann Michael Hudson.

Drake Maye announced through an IG post on Jan. 16 about his engagement to Hudson:

“Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you!”

Several NFL athletes from his 2024 NFL draft batch, including Caleb Williams and J.J. McCarthy congratulated Maye and Hudson for their engagement.

