In Pics: Drake Maye's fiancée Ann Michael Hudson recaps memorable bachelorette weekend in Florida

While Drake Maye prepares for his second season with the New England Patriots, his fiancée, Ann Michael Hudson, is busy taking care of the couple's wedding preparations. Hudson recently traveled to Florida for her bachelorette party with her girlfriends.

On Tuesday, Hudson shared an Instagram post recapping her core memories with friends from her seaside bachelorette weekend. The post featured Hudson's snaps with her friends participating in different activities, including a group workout session, dinner dates, cozy sunbathing sessions and more.

"Want to relive this weekend over and over again," Hudson captioned her post.

While this weekend was dedicated to her bachelorette party, the previous one was a lot more special for Ann Michael Hudson because of her graduation. Hudson graduated from the University of North Carolina and was surrounded by her family and fiancé on the convocation day.

Hudson later shared an Instagram post recapping her "perfect" weekend. The first slide featured Hudson with Drake Maye, followed by a picture with her friends from graduation day and a handful of other post-graduation moments with family.

"This weekend was the perfect cherry on top. Forever thankful for these people and this place… Chapel Hill will always be home," Hudson wrote in the caption.

Drake Maye's fiancée Ann Michael Hudson shares excitement about marrying Patriots QB

Even though it hasn't been long since Drake Maye and Ann Michael Hudson got engaged, the couple cannot wait to get married. More than Maye, it's Hudson who has been excited to exchange vows with the quarterback.

Last month, Hudson shared an Instagram post to highlight her anticipation about her marriage. Hudson's post featured a handful of her pictures with the Patriots quarterback from the day he proposed to her in a beautiful seaside venue.

Along with the snaps, Hudson shared a four-word message, which read:

"Counting down the days."

Drake Maye would want to get married in the offseason so that he can focus all-in on improving his stats for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. Last season went pretty average for the quarterback, and he would be looking forward to impressing Patriots fans and critics with a prime performance.

