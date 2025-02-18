In Pics: Ladd McConkey’s fiancee Sydney Horne recaps off-season getaway in Wyoming with Chargers WR

Ladd McConkey capped off his first season in the NFL by playing in the postseason with the Los Angeles Chargers. Although his postseason hopes and dreams were cut short, he is now taking some downtime.

McConkey's fiancee, Sydney Horne, documented the couple's recent trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. On Monday, she shared photos of the two standing in the snow, with the snow-capped mountains behind them.

"Jackson Hole 🏔️❄️."-Sydney Horne wrote on Instagram

McConkey and Horne took turns posing for photos, both dressed in winter apparel. They wore matching beanies, paired with jackets and snow boots.

McConkey and his fiancee Sydney Horne spent time in Wyoming. (Photos via Sydney Horne's Instagram)

Ladd McConkey replied to Sydney's post with three heart emojis, showing love to his longtime partner.

Ladd McConkey shared sweet birthday message for fiancee Sydney Horne

Ladd McConkey and Sydney Horne's trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, coincided with her birthday. The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver shared a sweet message for his fiancee on her big day.

McConkey's birthday wish to his 'partner in crime' also mentioned that it was her last birthday as a fiancee as the couple will be getting married this offseason. He also went on to say how lucky he was to have her in his life and that he hopes the day is amazing.

"Happy Birthday to my partner in crime! Enjoy this one as a fiancé because from here on out you will be MY WIFE! I’m so lucky to have you by my side in everything that I do. I hope your day is as amazing as you are. I love you syd❤️"-McConkey wrote on Instagram.

McConkey and Horne began dating while in high school in December 2017. She documented gamedays as he played at the collegiate level for the Georgia Bulldogs. In July 2024, about two months after McConkey was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers, he proposed.

In December, they celebrated their seventh anniversary together as a couple, documenting the occasion on Instagram. Sydney Horne has hinted that the couple will be getting married this spring but hasn't officially announced a wedding date.

