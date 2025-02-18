In Pics: Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs' GF Nicole Anderson drops gorgeous beach look

On Monday, Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend Nicole Anderson amazed her Instagram followers with a beautiful beach look. Posing by the calm ocean, she wore a stylish sheer maxi swimsuit skirt. In one of the photos, Anderson added fun glitter makeup with the word "Hottie" across her waist.

Anderson is a 22-year-old real estate agent from Libertyville, Illinois, working at Keller Williams North Shore West. She has Korean and Swedish heritage and graduated with a degree in social work from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois.

Anderson has been by Gibbs' side since soon after he joined the Lions in April 2023. They started dating just a month after Gibbs was drafted.

As 2023 rolled on, she started sharing moments of their lives. They also posted a cute picture in matching Spider-Man costumes for Halloween.

In 2024, Anderson was often seen supporting Gibbs at his games.

Nicole Anderson celebrates Jahmyr Gibbs’ NFL Playoff journey with the Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend Nicole Anderson was thrilled to see the team make it to the playoffs again. On Feb. 3, she shared her excitement on Instagram by posting some of her favorite pictures from the 2024-2025 NFL season.

"Year 2," Anderson captioned.

In 2024, the Lions finished the regular season with a 15-2 record, earning the top spot in the NFC. However, their playoff run ended after a 41-35 loss to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round.

Gibbs had a great 2024 season. He ran the ball 250 times for 1,412 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Gibbs scored 16 touchdowns, tying the most in the league. He also played a big role in the passing game with 52 catches for 517 yards and four TDs. Gibbs had big moments in games, including a 47-yard run in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings and a 34-yard TD catch in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears.

