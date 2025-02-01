IN PICS: Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott recaps romantic Florida 'date night'

Quarterback Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott shared photos of their date night on the coast in Florida. Scott shared a few snaps on her Instagram Story documenting the offseason night out for the longtime couple.

The first photo Scott shared was a picturesque dock lined with palm trees and covered in twinkly lights. She tagged the photo as a 'date night' with Mac Jones.

"Date night"-Sophie Scott wrote on Instagram

Sophie Scott shared photos of her date night with Jones. (Photo via Instagram Story)

The next two photos that Scott shared on Instagram Story revealed the location of their dinner date and the scrumptious dish she had. The couple had dinner at "Cap's on the Water" which is located in St. Augustine, Florida, just a short distance from Jacksonville, where Jones currently plays. The final photo showed the Honey Rosemary Salmon that she ordered.

Additional photos from Sophie Scott's Instagram page.

Despite the Jacksonville Jaguars' season coming to a conclusion nearly a month ago, it appears that Mac Jones and Sophie Scott are staying in Florida this offseason.

Sophie Scott wore animal print inspired outfit for Mac Jones' regular season finale

In Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season, quarterback Mac Jones acquired the starting role when Trevor Lawrence suffered a shoulder injury. Despite Lawrence's brief return, Jones resumed the role after he suffered a serious concussion.

The former first-round draft pick by the New England Patriots had support in the Week 18 regular season finale from longtime girlfriend Sophie Scott. She shared a photo of herself at Lucas Oil Stadium dressed in a two-piece animal print outfit, a nod to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Game Day in Indy 🐆"-Scott wrote on Instagram

She paired the look with light black stockings, knee-high black boots and accessorized with a small black purse. In the background, the field at Lucas Oil Stadium can be seen during pregame warmups.

Jones was acquired by the Jacksonville Jaguars in March 2024 from the New England Patriots. The Jaguars declined the fifth-year option on Jones' contract which will make him a free agent this offseason. Whether Jacksonville under new head coach Liam Coen decides to retail Jones remains to be seen.

