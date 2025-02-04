Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée, Olivia Carter in Tuesday's update on Instagram Strory posted two intimate pictures with the Atlanta Falcons quarterback. One of the snapshots features the Falcons QB resting peacefully while Carter leans onto him.

"My man, my man, my man," read the caption on the Instagram Story.

In another image, the pair lay in bed with Bow Wow's song "Like You" in the background.

IN PICS: Michael Penix Jr.’s fiancée Olivia Carter cozies up with Falcons star

Olivia Carter, originally from Seattle, is a former University of Nevada women's soccer player with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She passed out in May 2022.

Michael Penix Jr. and Olivia Carter got engaged in 2024

On Christmas Eve, Michael Penix Jr. proposed to Olivia Carter. The QB made arrangements with an elaborate setup of roses, candles and a giant "MARRY ME" sign.

As expected, Olivia upon seeing her partner's effort was surprised and said:

"Yes!"

Taking to Instagram, she posted pictures of special moments.

"The sweetest love.❤️ Olivia and Michael 12.24.2024," Olivia added in the caption.

For the day, Olivia wore a figure-hugging dress. Meanwhile, Penix Jr. donned a white shirt with red pants.

In the images, Olivia was also spotted flaunting the engagement ring.

Similarly, so did Penix Jr.

"I will love you forever. I can’t wait to do life with you," he wrote on Instagram and posted a short clip from the big day.

Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée, Olivia Carter has been a cheerleader for the QB.

When the Atlanta Falcons were eliminated from playoff contention, she showed his faith in her partner. She posted a photo with Penix Jr. straight from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and wrote:

"In Michael we trust."

Alongside, she mentioned the "Rise up" hashtag.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Falcons picked Penix Jr. eighth player overall.

Some doubted the choice since the team had already signed experienced quarterback Kirk Cousins before drafting him.

However, Penix showed his talent. He played as the starting QB in the last three games of the season and completed 58.1% of his passes along with 7.4 yards per throw.

