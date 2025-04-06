Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson Mahomes, caught people’s attention over the weekend with his Instagram Story. He wrote “BB Girl” and posted an image from a night out with a girl named Shyanne Blankenship.

In the photo, the younger Mahomes is seen smiling next to Shyanne in what looks like a fancy club. He’s wearing a dark sweater over a white shirt, and she’s dressed in a light, sparkly top with her curly hair down.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @jacksonmahomes)

On the other hand, Shyanne also posted three images from the night out after reposting Jackson's Instagram Story.

In one picture, she’s holding a cocktail that has smoke rising from it.

Next, there’s a wide shot of a crowded club illuminated by red and purple lights. A DJ or performer is visible in the distance, and the place looks packed.

The last image shows Shyanne holding a large champagne glass, almost hiding behind it while smiling.

All these photos were taken at Mosaic, a well-known nightclub in Kansas City’s Power & Light District.

Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson's "BB Girl" is a Kansas City Chiefs fan

On February 9, the Chiefs suffered a tough loss to the Eagles in New Orleans. However, just two days later, Shyanne Blankenship, a Kansas City native and close friend to Jackson Mahomes, shared a message to lift the team’s spirits.

She posted on Instagram, writing:

“Love you, Chiefs, say it back.”

Along with her message, Shyanne posted stylish photos showing her love for the team. She wore a black leather jacket over a grey Chiefs jersey with the number 88 in red and yellow. She paired it with a denim mini skirt, black stockings and tall black boots. A black handbag completed her look.

Jackson Mahomes and Shyanne Blankenship had a playful banter on Instagram

On March 18, as Jackson Mahomes posted a picture with Shyanne, she rushed to the comment section to write,

"Gold digger."

To which, the Chiefs QB's brother wrote:

"Check your Venmo."

Apart from being known as "Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson is a social media influencer and content creator. He gained popularity through his dance videos, lifestyle posts, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his life as the sibling of a three-time Super Bowl champion.

