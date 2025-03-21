In Pics: Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi goes on "mother-daughter adventure" in Europe with Mia

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes, took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted pictures from her ongoing trip to Europe. She captioned the post:

Ad

“Living out my dream trip in Europe with my girl Mia! Experiencing new places, sharing laughs, and making memories we’ll cherish forever. There’s nothing like a mother-daughter adventure!❤️”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Accompanied by her daughter, Mia Randall, Randi Mahomes visited some iconic places during her trip, as reflected by her Instagram posts and stories. In one photo, she stood in front of the Grand Place in Brussels, while in another, Mia posed with an electric scooter by Lime at the same location.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The mother-daughter duo also posed for a photo in a restaurant while having dinner, with the picturesque view of a lit-up Eiffel Tower behind them. In a photo shared on her Instagram story, Randi posed with the Olympic signboard in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Ad

Other pictures from her Instagram story revealed that they also visited the Netherlands. Randi posed at the border separating the Netherlands and Belgium while dressed in a brown fur coat and a pink cap to counter the chilly weather.

Randi Mahomes and daughter Mia Randall enjoy during their trip in Europe

Randi had been planning this trip for some time, as she expressed her interest in touring Europe during an interview before the Super Bowl in 2024. It was an unfulfilled desire on her bucket list. She said:

Ad

“A European-like vacation. I’ve never been there, and I would really like to go.”

The trip serves as a perfect getaway for Randi amid the losses they have suffered recently. As a Chiefs fan and supporter, she witnessed her son’s humbling loss at Super Bowl LIX.

A few days later, she shared that she lost her father, Larry "Randy" Martin and posted a heartfelt message for him on Instagram.

Ad

Randi Mahomes spots Kansas City Chiefs fan in Europe

During her trip to Europe, Randi Mahomes also encountered a Kansas City Chiefs fan in Paris. A young boy named Olathe from the Kansas City area was vacationing in Europe with his father, Darren Cauthon, wearing the Chiefs' star No. 15 jersey when Randi spotted him. She took a photo and shared it on her Instagram story, captioning it:

Ad

“Chiefs fans in Paris. I love it.”

Meanwhile, Cauthon also shared a photo on X, thanking Randi and acknowledging how small the world feels despite being so vast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.