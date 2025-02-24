In Pics: Rams QB Matthew Stafford unwinds with family in Malibu amid swirling trade rumors

Matthew Stafford spent quality time with his family in Calamigos Ranch in Malibu amidst ongoing trade rumors. On February 23, Stafford's wife Kelly posted two pictures on her Instagram account.

The first snap was a selfie of Matthew and Kelly with a picturesque green background having trees in the back, while the next snaps included the Stafford family's selfie posing poolside.

"A complete day outside letting the kids run around and be free.. followed by smores outside our room and waking up to fresh crisp air ❤️ we love @calamigosmembersclub," Kelly wrote in the caption.

Matthew Stafford and Kelly were accompanied by their daughters on their family outing. The couple, who have been together since college, have four daughters. They welcomed their twin daughters, Sawyer and Chandler Stafford, in March 2017, and their third daughter, Hunter, was born a year later in August 2018. They welcomed Tyler, their fourth daughter in June 2020.

Rams reportedly permit Matthew Stafford's agent to explore trade

The NFL trading season is in full swing, with teams trying to complete their rosters for the upcoming season. There have been reports circulating about Matthew Stafford's time with the Los Angeles Rams.

As per NFL analyst Ian Rapoport, the Rams had permitted their QB's agent to speak with other teams "about his value." In his post on X, the NFL journalist mentioned that the team is probably doing this to let Stafford explore outside the team to "gain a better understanding of his value."

"Echoing reporting from @TomPelissero: The #Rams have given permission for Matthew Stafford’s agent to speak with other teams about his value. This is not a trade request," Rapoport wrote on X.

"Instead, the Rams and Stafford can gain a better understanding of his value outside the team, potentially making it easier to get a contract done. That remains the hope, that outside help can assist in gauging the market and seeing his value — and that this results in his return to LA," he added.

Stafford has been part of the Rams since 2021, starting the journey on a high note, as the team won the Super Bowl championship in his debut year for them. However, only time will tell if he will continue his journey with the Rams or if fans will see him playing for another team.

