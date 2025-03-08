In Pics: Rams WR Cooper Kupp enjoys ski trip with wife Anna while NFL future hangs in balance

LA Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp took a break from the offseason trade talks and spent time in the snow with his wife, Anna Kupp. The couple enjoyed a ski trip, and Anna shared happy moments from their vacation on Instagram.

One picture showed the couple dressed in warm ski outfits with snowy mountains behind them.

“Feblurrary...love being yours, Cooper Kupp,” Anna captioned on Friday.

Other photos captured them skiing, working out and eating at a restaurant. There was also a mirror selfie of Anna and a picture of Cooper cooking.

Meanwhile, Kupp’s time with the Rams might be ending. The team has reportedly been trying to trade him, but his contract, which includes a $12.5 million salary and a $7.5 million signing bonus, makes it tough to find a trade partner.

If no deal happens, LA could release him before his bonus is due on March 16.

Cooper Kupp's wife Anna Kupp penned a heartfelt message for LA ahead of WR's departure

For the Kupp family, LA has been more than just a city. It has been their home for nearly a decade. As Cooper Kupp prepares for the next step in his NFL career, his wife, Anna Kupp, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram in February.

Anna and Cooper moved to LA when he was drafted 69th overall in 2017. Coming from a small town, Anna found it challenging to adjust to life in a big city. Learning how to be an NFL wife, making new friends and living far from family was not easy, but over time, LA became a place they loved.

The city saw them grow as a couple, celebrate big moments and face tough times together. It’s where they built a life, welcomed their children and found lifelong friends.

"Married to the love of my life at 21, young and with our whole lives in front of us, we could only dream of where this NFL ride would take us. New adventure on the horizon, so many unknowns. Excitement and anxiety tethered together. The 69th pick came and LA called. Elation to see my Love’s dream realized," Anna captioned.

" ... Anxious and excited to see where the next chapter will be played out. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all who have made it so unbearably hard to say goodbye. I love you LA."

As they prepare to leave, Anna feels both sadness and gratitude. She thanked the people who made their time in LA special and admitted it’s hard to say goodbye.

Although they don’t know exactly what’s next, LA will always hold a special place in their hearts.

