In Pics: Ravens' Mark Andrews drops 2-word message for GF Elena Yates during tropical offseason outing

The Baltimore Ravens' Mark Andrews openly showed love for his girlfriend, Elena Yates. Taking to Instagram, Yates, a social media influencer and marketing graduate from the College of Charleston, posted pictures on Monday from their trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In Pics: Ravens' TE drops 2-word message for Elena Yates during tropical off-season outing (Source: IG/ @elenayates)

The first photo shows palm trees and a resort. The second photo captures a sunset over an infinity pool. The third photo features Mark and Elena standing together with palm trees and a sunset behind them.

The fourth photo shows Elena in a sparkly dress posing in front of palm trees. The fifth photo on the right shows Mark and Elena on a beach with the ocean and rocks in the background.

Adding to these five snaps, Elena shared four more photos. One was of herself, one with a friend, another of herself again, and one group photo with another couple.

Andrews commented:

"Muy Hermosa," which means "very beautiful" in Spanish.

Mark and Elena have been together for the last three years.

Mark Andrews' girlfriend attended wildcard playoff game in January

On January 11, Mark Andrews' girlfriend, Elena Yates, was at M&T Bank Stadium to cheer for her partner playing in the wildcard playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. Elena posted updates on Instagram from the game five days later, wearing a jacket with Mark's jersey number "89" written on the back of it.

The Ravens won the game against the Steelers to advance in the playoffs. Mark Andrews made two catches for 27 yards.

To date, he has been named a Pro Bowler three times (2019, 2021, and 2022). Moreover, he was also named to the All-Pro Team in 2021.

