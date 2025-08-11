In Pics: Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares 4-word message as daughter Shae attends first-ever Jaguars game

Trevor Lawrence had quite the cheering section on Saturday when he took the field during the Jacksonville Jaguars' first preseason game. The quarterback's wife, Marissa Lawrence, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, documenting their daughter's first ever NFL game.She added in the caption that she was showing her seventh-month Shae all about football and cheering for Trevor.&quot;Showing Shae the ropes🐆💙,&quot; Marissa wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarissa included several snaps of herself and Shae at EverBank Stadium. For her outfit, Marissa had a custom tube top on with her husband's No. 16 printed on top, and paired it with printed pants. Shae wore a black onesie with Jacksonville's logo on the front and Trevor's No. 16 on the back. She also had Jaguars blue bows on her hair.Marissa included a photo of her custom jewelry pieces that were a nod to Shae and Trevor.Marissa Lawrence showed off her and daughter Shae's custom gameday outfits (image credits: instagram/marissa_lawrence)The Jaguars may have lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25, but Trevor had a solid outing, completing 6 of 7 passes. It was the first time he took the field since suffering a shoulder injury in December.Trevor Lawrence received a visit from wife Marissa and daughter ShaeBefore Marissa Lawrence and her daughter, Shae, attended their first preseason game of the year, they visited Jaguars training camp on July 25. Marissa shared photos on Instagram and expressed her excitement for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, Trevor Lawrence's fifth campaign.It will also be the first season that their daughter will experience football.&quot;Visit dad at work day 💙🐆 Camp Year 5! So excited for this year and couldn’t be more proud of 16! We love you babe,&quot; Marissa wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTrevor and Marissa announced in June 2024 that they were expecting their first child together. Shae Lynn was born on Jan. 4.