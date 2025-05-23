IN PICS: Will Howard's GF Skyler Skoglund recaps LA weekend after Steelers rookie jersey reveal

Will Howard is preparing for his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The quarterback was with his girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles this past weekend.

On Thursday, Skoglund shared some pictures of her outings in LA on Instagram. She added some pictures from her outing in Hollywood Hills and Pacific Park as well.

Image via skyeskog Instagram

Image via skyeskog Instagram

Skoglund also posed with Howard's mother, Maureen, while the iconic Hollywood Hills covered the background in one picture.

Image via skyeskog Instagram

Image via skyeskog Instagram

Image via skyeskog Instagram

In the final few slides of her IG post, Skoglund shared pictures of a night out with Howard and some of her friends.

Image via skyeskog Instagram

Image via skyeskog Instagram

All we know about Will Howard and Skyler Skoglund's relationship

Will Howard and Skyler Skoglund's relationship began after the quarterback transferred from Kansas State to Ohio State for his final collegiate season in 2024.

Skoglund, a 2023 Miami University graduate, made her relationship with Howard public when she shared photos on Instagram at Ohio State's 2024 season opener with the QB and his family.

A look at Will Howard's contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Steelers took Will Howard with the No. 185 pick at this year's NFL draft. According to Spotrac, the quarterback signed a four-year, $4,448,100 contract on May 9.

Howard's Steelers deal included a $248,100 signing bonus. He will earn an average annual salary of $1,112,025.

Howard played four seasons at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State for the 2024 season. He won the national title with the Buckeyes last season.

While the Steelers are still looking to sign Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, the veteran QB is still stalling on committing to the franchise. If there is a breakdown in contract talks with Rodgers, there is a possibility that Howard could be the QB1 for Pittsburgh next season.

