In Pics: Zach Wilson and and fiancée Nicolette Dellanno's pre-wedding celebrations begin months before their big day

Zach Wilson and his fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno, are preparing to walk down the aisle soon. However, before the big day, the couple had a lavish pre-wedding celebration during this NFL offseason.

Zach Wilson's fiancée, Nicolette, provided a glimpse into her pre-wedding celebration by sharing several pictures and videos of the ceremony on her Instagram story on Sunday. One of her friends, Ally Buckman, posted an adorable snap of the soon-to-be bride on her Instagram handle along with a beautiful caption:

"Most beautiful bride to be."

Nicolette Dellanno reshared the IG story on her social media handle.

Still from Nicolette Dellanno's Instagram story/@nicolettedellanno

For her pre-wedding celebration, Zach Wilson's fiancée, Nicolette, wore a beautiful white gown, which had the design of flowers on one shoulder. The ceremony had all the decorations in white color.

In another picture, Dellanno and Wilson are seen posing for the camera, standing in front of a big wall, which was decorated with white flowers, balloons and had 'bride-to-be' written in golden on it.

Wilson and Dellanno graced the pre-wedding celebration in matching white outfits.

Still from Nicolette Dellanno's Instagram story/@nicolettedellanno

Zach Wilson proposed to Nicolette in June 2024 while they were on vacation in Amalfi, Italy. Dellanno shared some pictures of their engagement last year while flaunting her ring on her Instagram handle.

"Zach, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Everyday I admire your strength and i’m so incredibly proud of you. I’m so in love with you and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together🤍i love you," she captioned the post.

The couple is planning to get married on Jul. 12, 2025, in Draper, UT.

Zach Wilson and Nicolette "celebrated love in Hawaii"

Last week, Nicolette Dellanno posted pictures on Instagram of her vacation in Maui, Hawaii. She was there to attend the wedding of her friend and was joined by the NFL star as well. She posted several snaps along with the caption:

"celebrated love in Hawaii🌺🤍"

Zach Wilson and Nicolette also made headlines from the friend’s wedding ceremony for their outfits. She wore a light pink dress while the Dolphins quarterback wore an olive-brown shirt with cream-colored pants. She also posted a picture with the groom and bride.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

