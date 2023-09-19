In return to media, former Colts HC Jeff Saturday compares Dak Prescott to Peyton Manning

It appears that Jeff Saturday has come full circle. After getting plucked from Get Up last year to take over as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, it appears the former head coach has returned to his old role with ESPN. '

In some of his first comments since taking his shot in the NFL, he compared Dak Prescott to Peyton Manning. Here's how he put it in the flesh and on the set:

"Let me say this from [working in] an offense with Peyton Manning for 13 years. [Dak Prescott] operated [well] at the line of scrimmage. That's what McCarthy wants from Dak Prescott. He understands defenses, he understands how to get his offense in the right play."

He continued, explaining why getting to the line of scrimmage quickly is important:

"All of those things are advantageous when you're getting there with 20 seconds and it's not like you're getting there and kind of milling around. You're getting ready to run a play and 'oh no, I want the best play, I'm gonna go to this.' It's that type of mentality that McCarthy has put on Dak Prescott that has worked so well these first few weeks."

Revisiting Jeff Saturday's Colts tenure

Jeff Saturday at Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts

Heading into the year, Indianapolis Colts fans hoped that Matt Ryan would return the team to something resembling the days of Andrew Luck or even Peyton Manning. Instead, by early November, it was clear that something needed to change. The change, however, was not what anyone expected as the team plucked Jeff Saturday from a talkshow to head the team as an interim option.

According to Colts media, he was hired on November 7th of 2022, one day after the team dropped to 3-5-1. Not many expected him to win a game. However, in his debut as a coach, he defeated the Las Vegas Raiders to the shock of fans around the country.

However, the team ultimately lived up to doubters' expectations as the Colts lost their next seven games. Now, it seems, after an offseason to feel out his options, he returned to talking football on the show in a full circle moment after a wild 12-month stretch for Peyton Manning's former offensive lineman.

