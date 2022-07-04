In videos: Jameis Winston adds to his collection of ridiculous workout clips

Jameis Winston was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. The quarterback had one of the strongest arms in his draft class and threw for over 19,000 yards in the five seasons he played with the team. However, his issues with interceptions eventually led to the Buccaneers moving on in favor of Tom Brady.

In the 2019 season alone, the former Florida State Seminole threw for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns, but he also tacked on 30 interceptions. Upon signing with the New Orleans Saints, it was believed he would benefit from learning behind Drew Brees. However, in his two seasons with the team, he only averaged about seven yards per throw.

Nonetheless, one thing the QB has never shown any shortage of is a sense of humor. Along with his tendency to eat W’s on camera after a win, Winston has been known to release some rather unorthodox training videos that garner plenty of laughs.

The quarterback's latest workout video shows him lifting what appears to be a rubber bar with light weights while his feet are elevated on a workout ball. This adds to such classics as his exaggerated hip twists video and the bobbing and weaving of numerous heavy bags.

Winston could lead the Saints to a winning season if he can stay healthy

In truth, the workouts may look funny, but they go a long way in improving the quarterback’s elusiveness, core strength and speed. Winston works hard and goes to great lengths to improve upon his game. Hopefully, he’ll be able to put that work on display throughout a healthy 2022 season.

The Saints have one of the best defenses in the league, but the offense has struggled since Brees’ retirement. The former Seminole should be able to help the team return to its winning ways, but will need healthy options at wide receiver as well. Michael Thomas, though one of the top pass catchers in the league, has struggled with ankle injuries over the past year.

The Saints face their biggest challenge in the return of Tom Brady to division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fortunately, not much is expected from the Atlanta Falcons or the Carolina Panthers, providing the Saints with an easy task to at least take the second seed in the division.

Nonetheless, Winston's health remains a key component in New Orleans' chances of competing for a playoff spot. Hopefully, his unique training regimen will help get him back in the game.

