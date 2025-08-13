"Incoming Achilles injury": NFL fans react to Sauce Gardner being held out of practice due calf issues

Sauce Gardner was one of the biggest absences from the New York Jets' Wednesday practice session. The cornerback is about to play his fourth season in the league after a disappointing 2024 campaign for everybody. Gardner sounded the alarms on Wednesday after Aaron Glenn announced he wouldn't be available for today's practice session.&quot;Jets CB Sauce Gardner was held out practice today due to calf soreness and HC Aaron Glenn said the team still is evaluating the injury,&quot; NFL insider Adam Schefter reported.This report raised many eyebrows among fans, with many warning about the risk of Gardner's issue. &quot;Incoming Achilles injury,&quot; one fan said. Jon from Maspeth @JonFromMaspethLINKIncoming Achilles injury&quot;Just worry now with calf stuff about the Achilles. They just seem to go hand in hand now. Hopefully not,&quot; another fan said.Brock Storrusten @BrizzleforizzleLINKJust worry now with calf stuff about the Achilles. They just seem to go hand in hand now. Hopefully not.&quot;Rest him until no soreness … calf leads to Achilles,&quot; another fan said. RealJoshBrownie @realJoshBrownieLINKRest him until no soreness … calf leads to AchillesOthers wished Gardner a speedy recovery and insisted that the Jets should shut him out for the remainder of the preseason. &quot;Need to keep him out till regular season. Everytime someone has a calf injury lately they end up tearing their Achilles if they come back to soon,&quot; one fan said. &quot;I better not see him on the field again until the Steelers game,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Nothing that taking the rest of the preseason off won't fix,&quot; another fan said. Sauce Gardner played 15 games last season, recording 49 tackles, one sack and one interception for the New York Jets. After a poor 5-12 record, the team made multiple changes, including bringing Aaron Glenn as their new head coach and parting ways with Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback.Sauce Gardner makes his thoughts clear on Aaron Rodgers ahead of Week 1 clash against SteelersOnce Aaron Rodgers joined the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, the Week 1 duel between A-Rod and his former team, the Jets, drew a lot of attention. Speaking on this upcoming matchup, Sauce Gardner made it clear he was looking forward to it and paid his respect to Rodgers.&quot;Man, it's gonna be crazy,&quot; Gardner said. &quot;There's gonna be a lot of emotions in that game. You know, he's phenomenal, I don't care what people say about him. He's a phenomenal person...&quot;Gardner added that he worked on his game during the offseason and Rodgers would find a different player on the opposite field.