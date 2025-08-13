  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Incoming Achilles injury": NFL fans react to Sauce Gardner being held out of practice due calf issues

"Incoming Achilles injury": NFL fans react to Sauce Gardner being held out of practice due calf issues

By Orlando Silva
Modified Aug 13, 2025 22:07 GMT
NFL: New York Jets Training Camp - Source: Imagn
"Incoming Achilles injury": NFL fans react to Sauce Gardner being held out of practice due calf issues (Credit: IMAGN)

Sauce Gardner was one of the biggest absences from the New York Jets' Wednesday practice session. The cornerback is about to play his fourth season in the league after a disappointing 2024 campaign for everybody. Gardner sounded the alarms on Wednesday after Aaron Glenn announced he wouldn't be available for today's practice session.

Ad
"Jets CB Sauce Gardner was held out practice today due to calf soreness and HC Aaron Glenn said the team still is evaluating the injury," NFL insider Adam Schefter reported.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This report raised many eyebrows among fans, with many warning about the risk of Gardner's issue.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Incoming Achilles injury," one fan said.
Ad
"Just worry now with calf stuff about the Achilles. They just seem to go hand in hand now. Hopefully not," another fan said.
Ad
"Rest him until no soreness … calf leads to Achilles," another fan said.
Ad

Others wished Gardner a speedy recovery and insisted that the Jets should shut him out for the remainder of the preseason.

"Need to keep him out till regular season. Everytime someone has a calf injury lately they end up tearing their Achilles if they come back to soon," one fan said.
"I better not see him on the field again until the Steelers game," another fan said.
Ad
"Nothing that taking the rest of the preseason off won't fix," another fan said.

Sauce Gardner played 15 games last season, recording 49 tackles, one sack and one interception for the New York Jets. After a poor 5-12 record, the team made multiple changes, including bringing Aaron Glenn as their new head coach and parting ways with Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback.

Sauce Gardner makes his thoughts clear on Aaron Rodgers ahead of Week 1 clash against Steelers

Once Aaron Rodgers joined the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, the Week 1 duel between A-Rod and his former team, the Jets, drew a lot of attention. Speaking on this upcoming matchup, Sauce Gardner made it clear he was looking forward to it and paid his respect to Rodgers.

Ad
"Man, it's gonna be crazy," Gardner said. "There's gonna be a lot of emotions in that game. You know, he's phenomenal, I don't care what people say about him. He's a phenomenal person..."

Gardner added that he worked on his game during the offseason and Rodgers would find a different player on the opposite field.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications