"Incredible" – NFL players left in awe over Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the newest stadium in English top-flight football and is now wowing NFL players.

NFL players were left incredulous by the playing experience in the stadium. It should not come as a surprise though, because when the stadium was built, it was built with the needs of the NFL in mind.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is, in fact, the only stadium outside the USA that is specially designed for the NFL.

What NFL players had to say about the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The players and the coaches were effusive about the experience and naturally the Falcons players were more inclined to be open after their win than the Jets.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said:

"It was incredible. This stadium is beautiful. It's amazing. The atmosphere was really cool. Probably one of the best flyovers I've ever seen. Those planes were tight to the stadium. That got my juices going before the game. I've done this twice. I've been able to come over here and play here twice. It's always a special event. A huge thank you to everybody over here in the UK who makes it such a special event for us. It feels better [than when we last played at Wembley], we left here with a win this time. I'm a fan of this stadium."

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson left viewers in no doubt that he enjoyed the experience immensely and that it was perhaps the best experience he has ever had in his professional career. He said:

"This is my third time [in London]. It’s fun. I loved it. I want to come back every week. It was awesome out there, man. I was out there earlier throwing the football with everybody. That's probably my best crowd I had. Everybody was excited. When they’re doing stuff like that, just making my job more easier for me."

But it was Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins who was most glowing in his praise for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"[The stadium is] 15 out of 10. The stadium was crazy. I walked in, I was like, Whoa. Didn't even expect it to be that big, that many fans, man. The crowd was just great. The opening ceremony was great. Everything was just like very dope. Probably one of the best stadiums I played in besides the home stadium, our crib, the Falcons stadium. It was an awesome stadium, great experience, great experience."

Jets coach Robert Saleh was understandably more muted after the loss, but even he could not help but praise Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the experience it generated.

"The experience is fantastic to come here and play in front of an international crowd. It's always great to be the only game on TV so your peers can watch you. It's an unfortunate the result, but the experience is always good."

