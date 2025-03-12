Daniel Jones is now a member of the Indianapolis Colts. With Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco on the same roster, the unit appears to be finished. As such, one can rule out Jones getting a serious source of rookie competition going into the NFL Draft.

However, while the surrounding roster also looks to be in solid shape, the Colts face a moment where they need to turn some good rooms into great rooms. Here's a look at what the Colts are likely to get in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator.

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

Indianapolis Colts 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after landing Daniel Jones in free agency

Round 1, Pick 14: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Colts had the option for a top receiver but with a tight end room in need of a big new name, the team takes Tyler Warren out of Penn State. Warren, seen by many as the top tight end prospect in the NFL Draft, would most likely slide in as the top tight end for the Colts on Day 1.

Warren had 1,233 yards on 104 receptions in his final college season. While his numbers were not on the same level in previous years, there is plenty of reason to be optimistic for the rookie heating up at the best time.

Round 2, Pick 45, Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Matthew Golden turned heads at the NFL Combine with his 40-yard dash. With the unit somewhat lacking a superstar type of talent, the Colts spend a pick on the wide receiver in hopes of adding even more deep threats to the offense.

Golden logged nearly 1,000 yards in his third college season and nine touchdowns (leading his conference). His best season came in his first with the Texas Longhorns so there's reason to believe he could pop with the Colts if the fit is as good.

Round 3, Pick 80, Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

The Colts go best player available and take Carson Schwesinger to beef up their linebacking room. Schwesinger logged 90 solo tackles and a whopping 136 combined in just 12 games, per Sports Reference. Put simply, he was everywhere for the Bruins and now he has a chance to be everywhere for the Colts.

Schwesinger will have a chance to start on Day 1, although he could begin as a rotational linebacker. That will be something for Colts head coach Shane Steichen's coaching staff to figure out.

