  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Injuries suck. He was on path to be one of the best”: NFL fans react as ex-Colts’ star LB Shaq Leonard announces retirement 

“Injuries suck. He was on path to be one of the best”: NFL fans react as ex-Colts’ star LB Shaq Leonard announces retirement 

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Oct 01, 2025 17:32 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Shaq Leonard is retiring after several happy and prosperous years in the NFL. The three-time All-Pro linebacker had some of his best seasons as a professional with the Indianapolis Colts, but hasn’t played football for quite some time.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He led the league in solo tackles in 2018 and had the most forced fumbles with the Colts in 2021.

“Injuries suck. He was on path to be one of the best,” one fan noted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Well deserved. Dismayed over how that injury cut his career short. Best LB in Indy Colts history,” added another.
“Man this made me shed a tear! Probably the most instinctive Colts player since Bob,” some else pointed out.
Ad

Leonard hadn’t played an NFL game since 2023, with injuries taking a huge toll on his body. He missed significant time due to knocks throughout his career, including ankle strains, concussions, and nagging back pain. He played just six seasons in the NFL.

The former Defensive Rookie of the Year has drawn comparisons to another Colts icon, Bob Sanders, a two-time First-team All-Pro who helped the Colts capture the Super Bowl in the 2006 season. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2007.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Throughout his career, Leonard was a difference maker, coming up with key turnovers at critical junctures. He had 27 10-tackle games with Indy, plus 12 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles and seven recoveries as a Colt.

His defensive presence helped the Colts make the playoffs in 2018 and 2020. In his rookie season, he led the NFL in combined tackles with 163.

Leonard retiring a Colt

The last team he played for may have been the Philadelphia Eagles, but Leonard will officially end his career with the Colts. He’ll go down as one of the best to ever play the linebacker position for this franchise.

Ad

“The Maniac,” as he was known, will be honoured at halftime of Indy’s game with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week Five and will be the pre-game anvil striker.

“Colts Nation will always remember The Maniac’s palpable energy on the field with each tackle, interception, punchout, and fumble recovery,” the late Colts owner Jim Irsay said in 2023.

Leonard was waived by the club that year before playing for a short time in Philly. He featured in only five games for the Eagles.

In 2022, he was the Colts Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joel Lefevre
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications