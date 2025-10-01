“Injuries suck. He was on path to be one of the best”: NFL fans react as ex-Colts’ star LB Shaq Leonard announces retirement 

Shaq Leonard is retiring after several happy and prosperous years in the NFL. The three-time All-Pro linebacker had some of his best seasons as a professional with the Indianapolis Colts, but hasn’t played football for quite some time.He led the league in solo tackles in 2018 and had the most forced fumbles with the Colts in 2021.“Injuries suck. He was on path to be one of the best,” one fan noted.“Well deserved. Dismayed over how that injury cut his career short. Best LB in Indy Colts history,” added another.“Man this made me shed a tear! Probably the most instinctive Colts player since Bob,” some else pointed out.Leonard hadn’t played an NFL game since 2023, with injuries taking a huge toll on his body. He missed significant time due to knocks throughout his career, including ankle strains, concussions, and nagging back pain. He played just six seasons in the NFL.The former Defensive Rookie of the Year has drawn comparisons to another Colts icon, Bob Sanders, a two-time First-team All-Pro who helped the Colts capture the Super Bowl in the 2006 season. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2007.Jared Searcy @Searcy306LINK@Colts Somebody on the defence is required to punch a ball out in tribute to the Maniac.Nate @FlushmynutsLINK@Colts Dude was such a beast..legitimate difference maker on defense.Chris @HoosierWilliamsLINK@Colts One of my favorite Colts players of all time. Thank you for everything, @dsleon45 🙏🏻Throughout his career, Leonard was a difference maker, coming up with key turnovers at critical junctures. He had 27 10-tackle games with Indy, plus 12 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles and seven recoveries as a Colt.His defensive presence helped the Colts make the playoffs in 2018 and 2020. In his rookie season, he led the NFL in combined tackles with 163.Leonard retiring a ColtThe last team he played for may have been the Philadelphia Eagles, but Leonard will officially end his career with the Colts. He’ll go down as one of the best to ever play the linebacker position for this franchise.“The Maniac,” as he was known, will be honoured at halftime of Indy’s game with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week Five and will be the pre-game anvil striker.“Colts Nation will always remember The Maniac’s palpable energy on the field with each tackle, interception, punchout, and fumble recovery,” the late Colts owner Jim Irsay said in 2023.Leonard was waived by the club that year before playing for a short time in Philly. He featured in only five games for the Eagles.In 2022, he was the Colts Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.