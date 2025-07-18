  • home icon
  "Insane to me rookies can even negotiate": NFL fans react as Seahawks 2nd-round pick Nick Emmanwori signs $11.588M contract

"Insane to me rookies can even negotiate": NFL fans react as Seahawks 2nd-round pick Nick Emmanwori signs $11.588M contract

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 18, 2025 16:00 GMT
The Seattle Seahawks and Nick Emmanwori reached an agreement on a four-year $11.58 million contract on Thursday. This deal is significant because it is fully guaranteed, making the rookie safety the first No. 35 pick to get such a contract.

No other signed rookie selected after Emmanwori had their contracts fully guaranteed. However, Carson Schwesinger (Browns No. 34) and Jayden Higgins (Texans No. 34) also had their contracts completely guaranteed.

NFL fans were perplexed by the league-wide change in rookie contract management. This is the first time in NFL history that second-round picks have been given fully guaranteed contracts.

Fan reactions to Nick Emmanwori's new contract

Let's take a look at how some fans reacted to the announcement of Nick Emmanwori's first NFL contract.

"This is eventually in the long run probably going to turn into a bad thing for players. Owners will push for shorter rookie deals," one fan commented.
"Not just about Emmanwori, this shifts the market. Top of the 2nd round is starting to look like a mini first. Owners won’t love where this is heading," a fan said.
"Insane to me Rookies can even negotiate a contract. You haven’t played a down yet. Accept the contract for that draft slot and get on the field. Love the player but hate that we caved," another fan said.

Although many fans expressed their discontent, some shared their support for the new arrangements.

"I'm okay with this. I think he will be a huge difference maker and has already shown so much love for Seattle. But, if you make them give you this contract and don’t perform, it will look very bad," one fan wrote.
"Good for them. It’s wild that the NFL contracts are structured with so much non-guaranteed money, not even close to their counterparts in the NBA & MLB. And it’s the most physically demanding smh This needs to become the norm," a fan commented.
"This is all great. The game is too violent not to have guaranteed deals. Now, if they just get rid of the franchise tag, players will probably be willing to slow wage growth. With the way things work now, they HAVE to get as much as possible as early as possible," one fan tweeted.
Tight end Elijah Arroyo, selected at No. 50, is now the only Seahawks rookie who has not yet signed a contract before training camp.

The team's rookies have already reported to Virginia Mason Athletic Center this week, but training camp doesn't start until Wednesday.

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

