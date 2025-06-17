Insider breaks down Shedeur Sanders' position in Browns QB pecking order after minicamp

Shedeur Sanders is still the wild card in Cleveland's chaotic quarterback race. After the Browns wrapped up minicamp, insider Ashley Bastock shared her take on the quarterback pecking order in Cleveland, and Sanders isn't quite where fans hoped he'd be.
Kenny Pickett remains the frontrunner as per Bastock, taking the bulk of first-team snaps. Behind him, she slotted Dillon Gabriel, followed by Joe Flacco and Sanders, bringing up the rear.
"This is largely because of the way reps played out," Bastock wrote. "Pickett and Gabriel were given more to do in terms of experimenting as the Browns install this offense... We still have yet to see Sanders work with the 1s, but he made the most of the reps he got with the reserves."
Bastock noted that Sanders "throws a really nice ball," and elevated undrafted players like Gage Larvadain during drills. His command with the reserves is gaining attention, even if he's yet to line up alongside top targets like Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Flacco's experience and command of Kevin Stefanski's system make him a viable contender to start Week 1. The Browns are easing the rookie in, but all eyes will be on how Sanders handles the jump once the pads come on.
Also read: "Someone show this to Joe Flacco": NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders' TikTok dance after Browns minicamp
Johnny Manziel gets honest on Shedeur Sanders draft slide
Johnny Manziel came to Shedeur Sanders' defense after the rookie quarterback's slide to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. The former Browns QB isn't complaining about Sanders' attitude and believes the critics are getting it all wrong.
“They're detailing every single throw. It’s f*****g crazy,” Manziel said, reacting to the intense scrutiny Sanders is facing during rookie minicamp.
Sanders, who played in Colorado under his dad Deion Sanders, fell further than expected due to concerns about his outspoken personality. But Manziel, no stranger to similar criticism, thinks the Browns got a steal.
“He’s got an opportunity now in Cleveland … I think he’ll do well,” Manziel said. “The kid works really hard and loves the game of ball.”
Let's see if Shedeur proves Manziel right in his assessment.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.