Insider doubles down on Quinn Ewers to Raiders citing "strong ties between Sarkisian and Carroll"

Quinn Ewers recently hinted at an interest in joining the Las Vegas Raiders after meeting with head coach Pete Carroll. Now, at least one insider sees a good reason why.
Reacting to a post by Nick Walters on Saturday, Vic Tafur, the Raiders beat writer for The Athletic, highlighted the relationship between Carroll and Ewers’ college coach, Steve Sarkisian, as a potential factor:
"If Milroe is gone, there is definitely buzz around Ewers to the Raiders on Day 2. Strong ties between Sarkisian and Carroll," Tafur tweeted.
For context, Sarkisian worked under Carroll at USC from 2001 to 2003 and again from 2005 to 2008, primarily as quarterbacks coach. He was also named assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in 2007. Sarkisian previously worked for the Raiders as quarterbacks coach in 2004.
As for Quinn Ewers, he has already met with the Raiders twice: late last month alongside visits with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints, and again earlier this month with the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts.
What Quinn Ewers said about potentially joining the Raiders
Quinn Ewers recently appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show," where he shared his thoughts on Carroll and the Raiders:
"Coach Carroll would be awesome. He's always talking about 'compete, compete, compete.' I think he says that word 100 times a day. I think it would be super cool to be part of a franchise that live(s) or die(s) by how they compete.
"It doesn't matter what you are doing, if you are in the building, he said you are either competing or not. I think that's how I already live and it definitely would be cool."
In October 2024, The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez also described Ewers as a “good option” who could bring much-needed stability to a position that’s been in flux since Derek Carr’s departure in 2022. Sanchez believes Ewers has the leadership tools to revive a struggling franchise — just as he did in Austin.
The 2025 NFL draft will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay from April 24 to 26. Coverage will air on ESPN.
