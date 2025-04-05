Insider drops blunt take on financial issue holding up Aaron Rodgers’ move to Steelers

The situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers is turning into a saga. The Steelers are waiting for the quarterback to signal his desire to play in 2025, but there's still no contract signed or breakthrough in negotiations.

There's a belief that Aaron Rodgers, who's 41, would accept less money to continue playing in the NFL. But with no signal of a deal approaching, speculation has arisen that this could be what's stopping Pittsburgh from signing the quarterback.

On The Herd with Colin Cowherd, The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini presented a broader view of the situation. She believes that Aaron Rodgers isn't leaving any money on the table during negotiations, which could be the reason why he's still a free agent:

“When it comes down to it, usually it’s money,” Russini said. “Financials are always part of it. He does not need to sign and take some cheap deal. He knows the Steelers need him.

"Do I think he was going to be willing to take less to play for a team that he thinks is a Super Bowl-caliber team, like the Minnesota Vikings? Absolutely. But I think this situation is different. There’s gonna be a number here, that’s gonna make Aaron happy. And I just don’t know if Pittsburgh is there yet.”

Rich Eisen said on his show that he believes the veteran quarterback is seeking over $40 million per year on his deal. Eisen added that he doesn't think the Steelers would accept this deal.

Dianna Russini thinks the Steelers will eventually sign Aaron Rodgers

With the standoff in negotiations and no starter quarterback in April, the negotiations between the two sides could've been quicker. However, Russini also pointed out that, speaking with people inside the Steelers organization, there's no sense of panic:

“When you talk to people from Pittsburgh, they really give you the sense that this is all gonna work out,” Russini said.

“We’re fine, you heard Mike Tomlin, I’m not panicked. He’s having the direct communication with Rodgers, and I believe Rodgers is telling him, ‘We’ll get there.'”

The Steelers have the 21st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and many draft analysts don't consider it a particularly strong quarterback class. Jaxson Dart, from Ole Miss, is a possibility for the team.

