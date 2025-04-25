Insider gives clear verdict on why Jets won’t pick Shedeur Sanders on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders' Day 1 at the 2025 NFL Draft did not go as planned. The Colorado quarterback went undrafted on April 24, 2025, after months of debate on whether he is worthy of a top-10 pick or his hype is owed to his last name.

Ad

Many analysts projected Sanders to go to the New York Giants, especially as they traded up back into Round 1. However, the franchise found its quarterback in Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, who was selected 25th, after selecting Penn State's Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick.

As Day 2 approaches, many fans are curious about which team will pick Shedeur Sanders. One potential landing spot for Shedeur was previously projected to be the New York Jets; however, an NFL insider made his thoughts extremely clear on why it's not really a possibility.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Friday, SNY's Connor Hughes shared on X:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It’s going to be fascinating to see where Shedeur Sanders goes, or if he goes in the second round. There aren’t that many connections to make if the #Browns go elsewhere."

A fan asked Hughes why he thinks the Jets aren't a potential landing spot for the Colorado star, to which he said:

Ad

"The show that comes with Sanders is not exactly what Aaron Glenn is looking for," Hughes said referring to the ties with Deion Sanders and the media circle that comes with Shedeur.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jason Whitlock criticizes Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders for missing draft night

Shedeur Sanders had previously announced that he would not attend the draft night in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Instead, he held a fairly intimate party in Boulder with his friends and family. The Sanders clan doesn't shy away from the spotlight, so the decision not to attend draft night raised some eyebrows.

Ad

Jason Whitlock, who has repeatedly criticised Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders, called out the father-son duo for "hiding" from the cameras as the Colorado quarterback was snubbed in the first round.

"Never seen Deion or Shedeur avoid the camera the way they are tonight. Has he been on the NFL Network? Am I missing something?," Whitlock tweeted.

Expand Tweet

The 2025 NFL Draft Day 2 will commence at 7:00 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place