Insider gives clear verdict on why Jets won’t pick Shedeur Sanders on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders' Day 1 at the 2025 NFL Draft did not go as planned. The Colorado quarterback went undrafted on April 24, 2025, after months of debate on whether he is worthy of a top-10 pick or his hype is owed to his last name.
Many analysts projected Sanders to go to the New York Giants, especially as they traded up back into Round 1. However, the franchise found its quarterback in Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, who was selected 25th, after selecting Penn State's Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick.
As Day 2 approaches, many fans are curious about which team will pick Shedeur Sanders. One potential landing spot for Shedeur was previously projected to be the New York Jets; however, an NFL insider made his thoughts extremely clear on why it's not really a possibility.
On Friday, SNY's Connor Hughes shared on X:
"It’s going to be fascinating to see where Shedeur Sanders goes, or if he goes in the second round. There aren’t that many connections to make if the #Browns go elsewhere."
A fan asked Hughes why he thinks the Jets aren't a potential landing spot for the Colorado star, to which he said:
"The show that comes with Sanders is not exactly what Aaron Glenn is looking for," Hughes said referring to the ties with Deion Sanders and the media circle that comes with Shedeur.
Jason Whitlock criticizes Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders for missing draft night
Shedeur Sanders had previously announced that he would not attend the draft night in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Instead, he held a fairly intimate party in Boulder with his friends and family. The Sanders clan doesn't shy away from the spotlight, so the decision not to attend draft night raised some eyebrows.
Jason Whitlock, who has repeatedly criticised Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders, called out the father-son duo for "hiding" from the cameras as the Colorado quarterback was snubbed in the first round.
"Never seen Deion or Shedeur avoid the camera the way they are tonight. Has he been on the NFL Network? Am I missing something?," Whitlock tweeted.
The 2025 NFL Draft Day 2 will commence at 7:00 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
