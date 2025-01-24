Insider highlights why Bucs don't need to panic as OC Liam Coen ditches Tampa Bay for Jaguars HC job

In another episode of 'This League™,' Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen pulled a 180 on the franchise that was set to make him the highest-paid OC in the league. Just one day after withdrawing his name from consideration for the head coaching vacancy with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Coen is reportedly set to be named the franchise's next head coach sometime this week.

In what was truly a stunning turn of events, Coen turned down an interview with the Jaguars on Wednesday following which Tampa Bay decided they would offer him a deal to make him one of the highest-paid coordinators in the league. Jacksonville then decided to fire GM Trent Baalke, who was reportedly seen by many around the league as a hindrance to getting top coaching talent to the city. Per multiple reports, Coen then went AWOL without signing a new contract with the Bucs and began negotiations with the Jaguars.

Those negotiations will culminate in him being named as Doug Pederson's replacement, provided all goes to plan over the rest of the week. Coen's departure would mean the Bucs will have to look for yet another OC. Last year, Dave Canales left Tampa Bay to coach the Carolina Panthers. However, Bucs insider Greg Auman highlighted a sliver of a silver lining in the whole ordeal.

"The Bucs OC job has catapulted two guys in two years to head coaching jobs. It's a better job than it was a year ago - top-five offense now, returning nearly intact. They'll have good options," Auman tweeted in the aftermath.

What Liam Coen brings to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Alongside Baltimore Ravens OC Todd Monken and former Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson, Coen was seen as one of the leading names in the next generation of offensive-minded coaches. While he spent just one season in Tampa Bay, the Bucs' offense this year was one of the most productive units in franchise history.

The Bucs offense ranked third in the NFL in yards (399.6 per game) and fourth in points (29.5). Per the Associated Press, Coen became the first NFL coordinator in the last 25 years to average more than 28 points a game and average more than 6 yards a play. His offense also converted more than 50% of the time on third down and scored touchdowns 65% of the time in the red zone.

