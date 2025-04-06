San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan might have been overridden by the organization when choosing quarterback Trey Lance. He was the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, rather than Mac Jones, who was said to be Kyle's first choice.

Ad

Sports Illustrated's Grant Cohn gave an insight into the matter in his column that appeared on April 6, 2025.

The remarks appeared in Cohn's piece entitled "Did the 49ers Ever Truly Want Trey Lance in the First Place?". He went back to the unpopular 2021 draft move that involved the 49ers trading three first-rounders along with a third-round pick to shift up to the third overall pick.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm guessing Shanahan always wanted Jones but was told by the organization that he wasn't an option, so he reluctantly took Lance instead. Lance was a project Shanahan didn't want to take on. His heart wasn't in it. He merely wanted a quarterback who fits his system, and that's Jones," said Cohn.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

The 49ers also moved to sign Mac Jones this offseason after Trey Lance went to the Los Angeles Chargers, where he will be under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Ad

Trey Lance's career may have been sidetracked by coaching apathy

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Cohn discussed Trey Lance's stunted growth in San Francisco to the supposed lack of commitment from his coaches:

Ad

"It's too bad he had to waste the first four seasons of his career with coaches who had no vision for him."

Trey Lance starred at North Dakota State, where he started 17-0 and took the Bison to an FCS national championship in 2019. He has not been able to lock down consistent playing time in the NFL, with only 12 games and five starts over four years, having thrown 143 passes for 81 completions for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns.

Ad

The quarterback's stint with the Niners was indeed short. Following his selection third overall, Lance played six games as a rookie in 2021, starting only two. He started the 2022 season as the San Francisco starter, but sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 and was subsequently traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Now with the Chargers, Lance will fight for the second-string quarterback job behind Justin Herbert. The staff, headed by Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz, sees his acquisition as part of their philosophy to promote competition around the roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.