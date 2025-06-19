Insider hints surprising Steelers' stance on T.J. Watt's $104,768 fine after mandatory minicamp absence

T.J. Watt is seeking a new contract from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he did not participate in mandatory minicamp. Players who miss out on minicamp are typically fined a significant amount, and the perennial Pro Bowler was no different.

T.J. Watt is one of the most important players for Mike Tomlin's side, and the prospect of him getting a $104,768 fine perplexes fans. However, Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo hinted at a surprising resolution. In the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Ray Fittipaldo replied to a fan's question about whether the Steelers could actually waive Watt's fine. He said,

"Yes they can and will in Watt's case once he does sign."

Such a resolution makes loads of sense considering that T.J. Watt is looking for a deal in the region of $40,000,000 per year, which is what the Cleveland Browns are paying fellow former Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. Garrett earned his bumper extension after demanding a trade from the Browns at the tail end of the 2024 regular season.

T.J. Watt has spent his entire professional football career with the Steelers, and he's been a key part of Mike Tomlin's trademark defense. He won the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year Award and is a seven-time Pro Bowler.

How much will T.J. Watt make in 2025?

According to Spotrac, T.J. Watt is set to make $21,050,000 in the 2025 season. The Steelers' superstar is expected to earn that amount regardless of a new contract, as any extension would begin after his current deal concludes.

Watt is set to earn the most money in 2025, ahead of popular teammates like DK Metcalf, Aaron Rodgers, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Pat Freiermuth. However, the goal for both Watt and the Steelers will be to ink a befitting extension ahead of Week 1 of the 2025 campaign.

The Steelers start the season with a matchup against the New York Jets. Fans will catch a glimpse of fresh additions in Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf. Rodgers joined as a free agent after a two-year spell with the New York Jets, while Metcalf joined via trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't had a losing season since Mike Tomlin took charge, and their fans will hope for more of the same. However, the main goal will be to make a genuine push for the second Super Bowl of the Mike Tomlin era.

