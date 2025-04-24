Insider intel before 2025 NFL Draft Day 1: :Raiders eye SEC OT, Jets’ due diligence, Cowboys lock pick, and Dolphins’ offseason situation

Draft day has finally arrived! In just a few hours, Roger Goodell will walk to the podium and announce the Tennessee Titans to the clock. And after the first handful of picks, things will start to get interesting. Here’s the latest.

Insider notes on Day 1 of NFL Draft

During my three-round mock draft on Wednesday, I mentioned that Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. could be the surprise pick of the New York Jets with the seventh selection. That was confirmed to me later in the day. Now comes word that the Las Vegas Raiders could take Banks with the sixth pick of the draft.

The belief in the league is that Banks and Armand Membou will be the sixth and seventh picks of the draft, though not necessarily in that order. The Kolton Miller situation is driving the decision for an offensive lineman with the sixth pick.

Miller is in the final year of his contract and wants an extension, and there’s concern he could hold out. The belief is if they can settle on an extension with Miller, whoever they choose with their first-round pick will end up at right tackle.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is very familiar with Banks, as he grew up with his father.

Concerns around Armand Membou

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

In recent days, the Jets have been doing an intense amount of work on Membou, including meeting with him, as I mentioned in the mock draft.

The question surrounding Membou is one of maturity, and it’s by no means a character flaw; rather that the big offensive tackle turned 21 years old less than a month ago and is considered young by NFL standards, especially for a lineman.

The Jets, and any other team interested in Membou, must do their best to ensure that a player that young will stand up under the lights of playing in a big city.

This is more than reasonable, as the Jets had similar concerns when they selected Quinnen Williams with the third pick of the 2019 draft. Williams was coincidentally also 21 years old when he was drafted and has been the best player on the Jets roster for several years now.

One year ago, I went on record stating that I believed Jayden Daniels would be the best quarterback to come out of the 2024 draft. Similarly, I’ll go on record and say Membou will be the best offensive lineman to come from this year’s draft.

Dallas, valuing leadership, could move away from drafting a wideout

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

I had the Dallas Cowboys selecting Texas receiver Matthew Golden with the 12th pick of the draft ahead of Tet McMillan from Arizona, who they are also considering with that selection.

I’m told, more than anything else, that Dallas wants not only a receiver but a player who will help lead the unit in the locker room, hence the nod of Golden over McMillan. As mentioned on Wednesday, the Cowboys are also considering a defensive lineman at this spot.

Multiple trades expected

Super Bowl Handoff & Winning MVP & Head Coach Press Conference - Source: Getty

Many people believe there will be a ton of trades in Round 1 this evening, yet based on my information, more teams are looking to trade down in the draft than those wanting to move up. The New Orleans Saints want to trade out of the ninth spot, as do the Green Bay Packers at No. 23.

The Minnesota Vikings, who have the pick after Green Bay, and the Washington Commanders, who have the 29th selection, are also looking to trade down.

Some tell me that the Atlanta Falcons will move down from No. 15 with the right offer. Should the Packers move into the second round, they have a list of defensive players they will target. I’m also told that Green Bay could draft multiple receivers with their first four picks.

Texas A&M pass rusher impressing multiple teams

NFL: Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

There’s been no movement on the Trey Hendrickson trade front in recent weeks, which is understandable with so many pass rushers available in this year’s draft.

I mentioned previously that if a trade for the pass rusher did take place, the feeling I got speaking to people was that it would happen after the draft. Those same people tell me Hendrickson could be a piece the Bengals dangle at the trade deadline if the first half of the season does not go as planned.

Staying on the pass rusher front, Shemar Stewart of Texas A&M is all over the boards. I’m hearing everything from mid-first round to possibly early second. Teams not high on Stewart feel there is too much risk based on his limited production, and he’s more athlete than a football player.

I continue to hear comparisons to former New York Jets first-round bust Vernon Gholston. I had Stewart landing with the Detroit Lions during my latest mock draft.

Miami looking to fix multiple roster gaps

Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

This is a vital draft for the Miami Dolphins, who have lost a lot of talent with several veterans walking out the door over the past two years and creating large holes on the roster.

The team was forced to sign two starting safeties just this offseason, as both starters from a year ago are no longer on the team, and they have holes to fill on the offensive line.

They are also still in search of a defensive tackle after not adequately replacing Christian Wilkins, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2024 free-agency period.

Multiple sources tell me the main reason is that Mike McDaniel has rubbed a lot of the veterans the wrong way after early success with the team, and they’d rather play elsewhere than stay in Miami at this point.

The Dolphins made the playoffs in Year 2 of McDaniel’s tenure, finishing with a record of 11-6. They fell to 8-9 last year, and people inside the league tell me the team has regressed further.

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

