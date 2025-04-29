Insider labels Shedeur Sanders as "steep discount" pick while making feelings known on Browns QB1 battle

The Cleveland Browns shocked the football world by skipping on Shedeur Sanders while selecting Mason Graham as the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, followed by a 94th pick for quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur as the 144th pick.

The 23-year-old will reportedly lose $40 million as he slides out of the first four rounds and will now have only $4 million in guaranteed money with the Browns, a deal labeled "steep discount" by NFL analyst Mary Cay Cabot.

The former Colorado QB was relieved to join the Browns, but he will join a depth chart with three other players fighting for the starting spot: Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Prickett.

"It won’t be easy, considering the Browns passed on Sanders six times in the draft, including at No. 94 when they opted for Gabriel out of Oregon over the player widely-regarded throughout the pre-draft cycle as the No. 2 prospect behind Cam Ward," Cabot wrote on Tuesday.

"The Browns were perfectly prepared for the draft to come and go without Sanders on their roster, and only traded up to grab him because the 'steep discount' was too good to pass up."

Colin Cowherd weighs in on potential reasons behind Shedeur Sanders' draft slide

Coach Prime's son went from being projected as a first-round pick to the 144th pick. This draft slide was one of the most dramatic in NFL draft history.

There's much debate around why Shedeur Sanders' draft stock went down so dramatically, while some blame his alleged brash and arrogant attitude, others blame his father for making statements that potentially pissed off most of the teams.

During a segment of "The Herd" on Tuesday, sports analyst Colin Cowherd said that one possible reason behind Sanders' draft slide is the show he puts on. Cowherd shared that an executive told him that if Sanders doesn't go in the sixth to eighth picks, it means the teams look at him as a backup, and not a lot of teams would be willing to have a "celebrity" backup QB.

Cowherd also mentioned that people thought Shedeur Sanders had no self-awareness, sharing that the intel he got on Coach Prime's son was shocking.

