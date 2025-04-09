Insider notes on 2025 NFL Draft: Rising stars from Nebraska, Packers' plans in Round 1, and more

Just over two weeks before commissioner Roger Godell officially calls the Tennessee Titans to the clock and the 2025 NFL Draft is underway. Here’s the latest on a rising star from Nebraska not enough people are talking about and what sources think the Green Bay Packers could do in the first round.

NFL showing the Cornhuskers a lot of love

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will have at least three players selected in this year’s draft, only the third time that has happened in the past decade for this once-proud program.

Cornerback Tommi Hill, who projects as a Day 3 pick, has not tested in the lead-up to the draft, though it was announced at Nebraska's pro day that he will work out for teams on Friday, April 11.

Tight end Thomas Fidone, also a Day 3 selection, has been getting a lot of attention from teams. He’s a terrific pass-catching tight end who also excels blocking in motion and has potential as a three-down player at the position. The junior has an official-30 visit with the New Orleans Saints and also met with the Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns. The Browns met with Fidone multiple times.

Yet no Cornhusker is receiving the love inside the scouting community that defensive lineman Ty Robinson has been garnering. Someone I’ve written about and spoke about glowingly since last summer, Robinson is a consensus Day 2 pick by teams and could sneak into the late part of the second round, which is justifiable in my opinion.

Teams absolutely love his versatility, and Robinson is a big, athletic defender who was used all over the line for Nebraska and produced. Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has spoken highly of Robinson and loves the fact that he’s a three-down defender who can play in multiple schemes at multiple defensive line positions. League sources tell me he’s a more athletic version of Pittsburgh Steeler defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

Besides receiving a lot of interest from the Commanders, Robinson already had an official-30 visit with the Arizona Cardinals and has the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Cincinnati Bengals on his schedule this week.

Two offensive line sleepers from the program to keep an eye on are Micah Mazzccua and Ben Scott, both interior blockers who transferred into the program. Mazzccua was a reserve who played several spots for the Cornhuskers before having shoulder surgery immediately after the regular season. He will be attending the local pro days for both the Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.

Scott, a two-year starter at center and a lineman I’ve liked since his days at Arizona State, will attend the Cardinals local pro day and has had meetings with the Bengals and Tampa Bay Bucs.

Neither player is expected to be drafted yet both will compete for spots on active rosters as inexpensive utility blockers.

Packers looking offense in Round 1?

Most mock drafts have the Green Bay Packers selecting a defensive player in the first round, more times than not someone in the defensive front seven. Yet people tell me to keep an eye on the receiver position, as that is a direction the Pack could go in Round 1. The two names that keep popping up as first-round targets for the team are Matthew Golden and Emeka Egbuka, receiver prospects with different styles.

Golden is faster and has more upside, while Egbuka is bigger with more polish. If they don’t draft a receiver on Day 1, people feel the Packers will most assuredly select a pass catcher on Day 2. There is a real possibility neither receiver will be available when the Packers are called on the clock in the first round.

Phil Mafah impresses scouts

Ten teams were on hand for the workout of Clemson running back Phil Mafah, including the New York Giants, who sent their position coach.

Mafah was unable to work out at the combine or Clemson pro day after undergoing surgery on his labrum in late December. He did measure at pro day, coming in 6-foot-1/2 and 239 pounds.

Mafah timed 4.30 seconds in the short shuttle and as fast as 7.02 seconds in the three-cone. Two former Clemson Tigers, running back C.J. Spiller and quarterback Tajh Boyd assisted in the workout.

Spiller ran the running back drills and Mafah looked fluid and smooth. He also caught the ball well as, Boyd delivered passes to the big back.

