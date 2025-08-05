Insider notes on Aaron Rodgers and Steelers: Concerns for Mike Tomlin's team, 4x MVP's future, Najee Harris' exit, and more

There are big changes afoot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The franchise, which plays in the very competitive AFC North, saw significant turnover at several important positions in the offseason, with quarterback leading the way. This once-proud organization has not won a playoff game since 2016 and hasn’t made it past the Wild Card round in its last four postseason appearances. Here’s what those close to the organization have told me.

Ad

Obviously, the big news in the offseason was the Steelers signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The team first targeted Justin Fields, who was on the Pittsburgh roster last season, a story I broke from the combine. Yet Fields chose to sign with the New York Jets, and the Steelers were forced to wait on the decision of Rodgers, quarterback of said Jets the prior two years. The deal was made official on June 6, when Rodgers signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh worth a reported $13.65 million.

Ad

Trending

And to date, I’m told it’s worked out for both the franchise and its new quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The prior two seasons, I penned multiple articles mentioning how players on the New York Jets roster bought into everything Rodgers brought to the franchise.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

New-look Aaron Rodgers buying into Pittsburgh mentality

It’s different this time, as I am told it’s Rodgers who’s worked to ingratiate himself into the Steelers organization, and the quarterback is buying into the Pittsburgh mentality. I’m told that, from the players on the roster to the non-coaching staff, Rodgers has worked hard to meld into the organization, and thus far it’s worked. There is also an unspoken belief that this is the final stop for Rodgers, as many believe he will retire after the season, and he wants as well as needs to make it count.

Ad

Obviously, the real results won’t be known until the season starts, and Rodgers and the Steelers coincidentally face those same New York Jets in Week 1.

Najee Harris' Steelers exit

During the offseason, the Steelers lost starting running back Najee Harris, the team’s first-round pick from 2021, who signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. There was a concern about a drop in production at the position after four-year veteran Jaylen Warren was elevated to the top of the depth chart, but that concern is easing each day, as third-round pick Kaleb Johnson continues to impress coaches.

Ad

Kaleb Johnson impressing as potential Najee Harris successor

Johnson, the explosive ball carrier from Iowa, was the 83rd pick despite being one of the better running backs in the draft; he was RB3 on my board come the start of Round 1. Johnson fell in large part due to poor and limited testing numbers before April; he timed 4.57 seconds in the 40 at the combine with an equally poor 10-yard split of 1.61 seconds and did no additional testing in Indianapolis or during pro day.

Ad

Yet the film tells a different story, as Johnson is football-fast, powerful and very explosive. I’m told it’s the Johnson we saw on film that’s impressed everyone in Steelers camp. Sources tell me the third-round pick looks legitimate and is a perfect fit for the Steelers offense, both physically and mentally. His running style is natural for their offensive scheme, as is his mentality, as Johnson has a give-me-the-ball-and-take-no-prisoners attitude. Though he may not be a starter Week 1, expect Johnson to get a lot of carriers early in the season and eventually move to the top of the depth chart.

Ad

O-line concerns persist for Steelers

One area of concern for the Steelers, if not a weakness, is the offensive line. I’m told the team continues to move pieces around to get the five best blockers on the field and place them at positions where they will succeed. With a less-mobile Rodgers playing underneath center than Fields and Russell Wilson last season, this is the area the team needs to iron out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.