There has been a lot of speculation that this will be the final year for head coach Brian Kelly at LSU if he doesn’t deliver. The school has been prominent in the draft and one of the nation’s top NFL-producing programs. Only once in the past half-dozen drafts has a player from LSU not ended up as a top-five selection. Moving towards next year, the depth chart has no guaranteed first-round pick.
Top 2026 NFL Draft prospects from Brian Kelly's LSU
If there was a player who could end up as a top-32 pick, it would be quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. A darling of the internet midway through the 2024 season, most everyone had the signal caller graded as a first-round pick by October. Yet after a disappointing second half, he made the smart choice and returned to LSU.
Nussmeier is a patient and calm quarterback with a big arm and the ability to make all the throws. Based on his poise and approach, it’s easy to see he is the son of a former NFL passer; his father was Doug Nussmeier, a six-year veteran in the league and presently the offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints.
Ironically, poor throwing mechanics often lead to inaccurate passes, as Nussmeier releases the ball off his back foot or with improper footwork, and the ball gets away from him. He comes with an upside and presently carries an early-round grade.
Harold Perkins Jr. is another Tigers prospect who could land in the first frame if he returns from the ACL injury that sidelined him after four games last season. Perkins is an explosive run-and-chase linebacker who shows great speed making plays in pursuit. He is relentless and disruptive. Some will brand him as an edge rusher, but I disagree, as Perkins is a bit small to be sent up the field continuously and too effective in space to limit him.
Cornerback Mansoor Delane was one of the top transfers signed by LSU, and he’s a terrific cornerback with shutdown ability. Delane is tough, smart and played with excellent ball skills the past two seasons. Speed, or lack thereof, is a concern, and some scouts grade him as a late-Day 3 prospect.
Patrick Payton is another talented transfer who looked like a first-round prospect two years ago at Florida State. Payton is explosive and disruptive and makes plays as a pass rusher and in pursuit. He played in spurts last season, as did the entire Seminoles team, and he must prove to scouts that he’s passionate about football.
Offensive lineman DJ Chester will be the next top blocking prospect to come from the LSU program. Last year as a redshirt freshman, he showed tremendous ability and potential. He had terrific outings against Mississippi as well as Florida, controlling the talented defensive tackles on both teams. Chester is strong but also mobile, and I would not be surprised if he eventually develops into a top-45 prospect.
