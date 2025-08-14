  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • Insider notes on Brian Kelly's LSU: Draft grades for Garrett Nussmeier, Harold Perkins Jr. and Co. 

Insider notes on Brian Kelly's LSU: Draft grades for Garrett Nussmeier, Harold Perkins Jr. and Co. 

By Tony Pauline
Modified Aug 14, 2025 13:17 GMT
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn

There has been a lot of speculation that this will be the final year for head coach Brian Kelly at LSU if he doesn’t deliver. The school has been prominent in the draft and one of the nation’s top NFL-producing programs. Only once in the past half-dozen drafts has a player from LSU not ended up as a top-five selection. Moving towards next year, the depth chart has no guaranteed first-round pick.

Ad

Top 2026 NFL Draft prospects from Brian Kelly's LSU

If there was a player who could end up as a top-32 pick, it would be quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. A darling of the internet midway through the 2024 season, most everyone had the signal caller graded as a first-round pick by October. Yet after a disappointing second half, he made the smart choice and returned to LSU.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Nussmeier is a patient and calm quarterback with a big arm and the ability to make all the throws. Based on his poise and approach, it’s easy to see he is the son of a former NFL passer; his father was Doug Nussmeier, a six-year veteran in the league and presently the offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ironically, poor throwing mechanics often lead to inaccurate passes, as Nussmeier releases the ball off his back foot or with improper footwork, and the ball gets away from him. He comes with an upside and presently carries an early-round grade.

Ad

Harold Perkins Jr. is another Tigers prospect who could land in the first frame if he returns from the ACL injury that sidelined him after four games last season. Perkins is an explosive run-and-chase linebacker who shows great speed making plays in pursuit. He is relentless and disruptive. Some will brand him as an edge rusher, but I disagree, as Perkins is a bit small to be sent up the field continuously and too effective in space to limit him.

Ad

Cornerback Mansoor Delane was one of the top transfers signed by LSU, and he’s a terrific cornerback with shutdown ability. Delane is tough, smart and played with excellent ball skills the past two seasons. Speed, or lack thereof, is a concern, and some scouts grade him as a late-Day 3 prospect.

Patrick Payton is another talented transfer who looked like a first-round prospect two years ago at Florida State. Payton is explosive and disruptive and makes plays as a pass rusher and in pursuit. He played in spurts last season, as did the entire Seminoles team, and he must prove to scouts that he’s passionate about football.

Ad

Offensive lineman DJ Chester will be the next top blocking prospect to come from the LSU program. Last year as a redshirt freshman, he showed tremendous ability and potential. He had terrific outings against Mississippi as well as Florida, controlling the talented defensive tackles on both teams. Chester is strong but also mobile, and I would not be surprised if he eventually develops into a top-45 prospect.

LSU Prospects
GradeRndPosFull NameYr#
3.942ndQBGarrett Nussmeier5Sr13
3.872ndILBHarold Perkins Jr.3Jr4
3.842ndCBMansoor Delane4Sr4
3.753rdCDJ Chester3So79
3.693rdDEPatrick Payton5Sr6
3.554thCBAshton Stamps3Jr1
3.534thWRBarion Brown4Sr7
3.485thWRAaron Anderson4Jr1
3.465thILBWhit Weeks3Jr40
3.376thSJardin Gilbert5Sr2
3.376thDEJack Pyburn4Sr44
3.326thWRNic Anderson4Jr4
3.316thWRChris Hilton Jr.5Sr3
3.297thGJosh Thompson5Sr56
3.22FAWRZavion Thomas4Sr0
3.19FATEBauer Sharp5Sr10
3.14FASA.J. Haulcy4Sr13
3.05FADTJacobian Guillory II6Sr90
3.02FATEDonovan Green4Jr88
About the author
Tony Pauline

Tony Pauline

Twitter icon

Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.


He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.

Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.

Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season.

Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Tony Pauline
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications