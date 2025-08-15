Insider notes on Browns: Shedeur Sanders' injury, red flags on Dillon Gabriel, and more from Titans & Colts training camp

As we move into Week 2 of the preseason schedule, several quarterback battles continue to play out around the league. Upcoming games and practices will determine who the Week 1 starters are for several teams. Here’s a look at what’s happening in camps for the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts as well as an update on the draft’s first pick.

Cleveland Browns

NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn

After a terrific performance one week ago against the Carolina Panthers, fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders has been sidelined with an oblique injury and is not expected to play Saturday.

Third-round pick Dillon Gabriel has taken significant snaps with the first team, and people expect he will start Saturday against the Eagles. The two teams had a joint practice Thursday, and those on hand tell me that, in the end, there is concern about Gabriel’s ability to lead the team on Sundays and that the overall belief is the starting job will land in the lap of Joe Flacco.

The red flag on Gabriel is the propensity to leave the pocket and throw on the move, something he had success with in college at Oklahoma and Oregon. Sources at practice tell me it seems as though Gabriel is purposely looking to leave the pocket, despite the design of the play, and that’s not a good thing. If the rookie third-round pick is on the field once the regular season starts, look for opponents to design a game plan that forces Gabriel to play from the pocket, which is not in his comfort zone.

As far as Flacco getting the starting nod, most agree it’s a good thing for Cleveland, as the 17-year veteran helped lead the Browns to the playoffs in 2023 after starter Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending injury. As I reported during the offseason, Flacco had a desire to return to Cleveland for the 2024 campaign but was rebuffed by the organization, which felt it would be a distraction for Watson, who was again lost to a season-ending injury last November.

Browns insiders believe their defense will be one of the best in the league this season and will keep them in games every Sunday. Again, I heard high praise from team sources on Carson Schwesinger, their second-round pick, on Thursday. Last week, I reported the team expected Schwesinger to be a Week 1 starter. Today I was told by a team source that if the rookie stays healthy, they are expecting 150 tackles this season.

Indianapolis Colts

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

The news at the quarterback position in Indianapolis is not good, as both signal callers are struggling.

Anthony Richardson has moved the offense in team scrimmage, but he looks terrible in the red zone. He’s overthrowing wide-open receivers and making targets work too hard for the reception. Offseason pickup Daniel Jones looks even worse and has struggled to move the offense, even throwing an interception in 11-on-11 during Thursday’s practice.

The dislocated pinky Richardson suffered during the first preseason game against Baltimore may come into play in the final determination of who will be the Week 1 starter. Prior to the Ravens contest, receivers on the team felt that Richardson would be under center once the season started. Yet the dynamic has changed since the injury, and those same receivers now feel that Jones will be the starter Week 1 unless Richardson quickly heals.

Many feel the distressed quarterback situation for the Colts will benefit their first-round pick, tight end Tyler Warren. The way it looks now, people around the team are expecting a lot of dumpoff passes this season rather than throwing the ball downfield, and Warren will be the beneficiary.

To add to this dilemma, receiver Josh Downs went down in practice Thursday, grabbing his leg in what appeared to be a hamstring injury. Downs struggled getting off the field, and there’s been no word as to the severity of the injury as this story is being posted.

Tennessee Titans

Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

One franchise that is not experiencing troubles at the quarterback spot is the Tennessee Titans. Once the regular season ended and the Titans landed the first selection of the draft, there was word the team would consider moving the pick and trading down.

There were even credible reports that the New York Jets and New York Giants inquired on moving up to the first slot in order to draft Ward.

As I reported from the combine, Tennessee liked Ward for themselves, and thus far there’s been no buyer’s remorse. Ward has been very impressive all camp long and is well-liked by the coaching staff and his teammates. The first pick of the draft has a great demeanor and carries himself like a veteran. He’s thrown the ball well, and the team is very bullish on Ward.

I’m told the change from Will Levis to Ward has been a breath of fresh air for many in the organization.

