Insider notes on Cleveland Browns: Carson Schwesinger's development, comparisons to Luke Kuechly, and more

Many were surprised when the Cleveland Browns made linebacker Carson Schwesinger the 33rd overall selection of the draft this past April and the top pick of the second round. The underclassman from UCLA had just one year of big production in college, and many wondered how long it would take before Schwesinger was ready to step onto the field in the NFL. In the end, the Browns are having the last laugh and have seemingly made the right choice.

After being used in a reserve role as a freshman and sophomore, Schwesinger was a dominant force for the UCLA defense in 2024. He made the first 10 starts of his career last season and finished with 136 tackles and 8.5 TFLs as well as two INTs and five PBUs on his way to being names to several All-America teams. Schwesinger also caught the eye of NFL scouts who loved his football intellect, toughness and athleticism on the field.

The junior entered the draft after the season and then participated in a limited number of workouts due to a minor injury. In the weeks leading up to the draft there were rumors that the linebacker could land in the late part of Round 1, but he ended up the initial selection of the second frame when Cleveland was called to the clock.

Schwesinger's dominance continued upon arrival at Browns camp

In conversations with sources and several players on the Browns roster, Schwesinger has been the talk of camp this summer, despite the media’s seemingly never-ending focus on quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

He entered the locker room as a humble rookie with no ego and immediately impressed coaches as well as veterans with his intellect, work ethic and play. It was a quick and easy transition for Schwesinger, who took less than a week to learn the Browns’ defensive playbook, and coaches have had to make no adjustments for the player they expect will be the Week 1 starter at middle linebacker. Coaches have raved how quickly and easily the first-year player picked up and understood concepts Cleveland intends to run on the field this season.

The game has consistently slowed down for Schwesinger, who graded in the 98th percentile in the AIQ and S2 tests before the draft. Both exams test the football and general intelligence of a prospect, as well as the ability to think quickly on one’s feet.

According to those who administer the test, Schwesinger’s scores were comparable to those of Luke Kuechly, the former first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers who went on to become a five-time All-Pro linebacker as well as NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2013, and Fred Warner, a four-time All-Pro currently residing on the San Francisco 49ers roster.

Schwesinger gained instantaneous respect in the locker room, as veterans view him as a throwback type of defender. The linebacker has built some huge expectations for himself as we move towards Week 1, with many believing he will contend for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2025 if he’s able to stay healthy.

Granted, the preseason is just starting, and Week 1 is still a month away, but hopes are high for Schwesinger. And while this is happening on the field, the media focus continues to be on the quarterback Cleveland selected in the fifth round.

